Allow me to set the record straight! -By Immortal Onah

11 hours ago

We are in hard times where social media news pages grow based on wrong information.Let’s set the records straight so that we are not ignorant of the plans of the enemy towards our Christian faith.If you are a child of God,do not comment on issues without fully investigating the truth.We have seen in few days people ignorantly insulting this man here without searching for truths and facts.

That man on the picture is Evangelist Michael Job , a preacher of the gospel of our LORD JESUS CHRIST, who was once privileged to act a film the “life of JESUS CHRIST”.

He is not the LORD JESUS CHRIST who has come back in flesh as some are saying neither did he ever claim to be HIM. People only respect him and take photos with him the same way you do with your own men of GOD.He preaches in these symbolic clothes as a strategy for soul winning and it’s working he is gathering thousands upon thousands.

Let’s not cause unnecessary confusion please, the man loves GOD. He is crazy for Jesus Christ & has a zeal and passion to win souls for the LORD. Try google his name and see the truth.

