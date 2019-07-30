Article of Faith
Allow me to set the record straight! -By Immortal Onah
We are in hard times where social media news pages grow based on wrong information.Let’s set the records straight so that we are not ignorant of the plans of the enemy towards our Christian faith.If you are a child of God,do not comment on issues without fully investigating the truth.We have seen in few days people ignorantly insulting this man here without searching for truths and facts.
That man on the picture is Evangelist Michael Job , a preacher of the gospel of our LORD JESUS CHRIST, who was once privileged to act a film the “life of JESUS CHRIST”.
He is not the LORD JESUS CHRIST who has come back in flesh as some are saying neither did he ever claim to be HIM. People only respect him and take photos with him the same way you do with your own men of GOD.He preaches in these symbolic clothes as a strategy for soul winning and it’s working he is gathering thousands upon thousands.
Let’s not cause unnecessary confusion please, the man loves GOD. He is crazy for Jesus Christ & has a zeal and passion to win souls for the LORD. Try google his name and see the truth.
Join Conversation
Federal Republic of Nigeria where the economy is asleep.
#RedefineNigeria #Nigerians #baddo #OpinionNigeria #nigeria #naija #buhari #president #bbnaija #bbn #bbnaija2019 #bbnaijadoublewahala muhammadubuhari… instagram.com/p/B0jd…
Trending Articles
Trump’s Anti-abortion Measures Threaten The Lives Of Women Across The World -By Belen Fernandez
The current "pro-life" regime of United States President Donald Trump, of course, is no fan of such programmes. But it...
Trump’s America Is A Banana Republic -By Andrew Mitrovica
Trump was busy feeding his 280-character addiction again while special prosecutor Robert Mueller reluctantly testified on Capitol Hill last week,...
Kenya’s Anti-corruption Drive, Is It Working? -By Patrick Gathara
Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich has been arrested on corruption and fraud charges related to a multimillion-dollar project to build...
TripAdvisor wants to help refugees but ignores its own contribution to human rights abuses -By Laith Abu Zeyad
Israel has been moving its citizens into the neighbourhood since the 1980s. This has resulted in numerous human rights violations,...
Tony Elumelu, the President Africa Desperately Needs -By Dele Momodu
Poverty alleviation is a necessity in Africa today if we truly want to live in peace and prosperity. Those of...