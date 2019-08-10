AMCON Chief Priest comes to town -By Festus Adedayo

It is no longer news that some fat cows have, lodged in their tummies, depositors’ funds and by that very fact, Nigerian money, monies that should nourish the Nigerian economy. The debt, which the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has declared to be in the neighbourhood of N5 trillion, is toxic fund. For a Nigeria that is founded on the principle of fat cows comprehensively and increasingly getting fattened by the sweats of the collective, by that announcement, AMCON shouldn’t claim patent to this harassment of the cows; or should it?

I imagine how many times in the last decades we have been inundated with this shibboleth. Even in the days of the military, fat cows, who at that time were sacred cows with green-coloured furs and whose hoofs were jackboots, owed AMCON as well. It is a usual festival that we would be pleasantly shocked if its ghost is finally interred. But, sorry folks, this is just a ritual. Don’t get over-excited; no money will be recovered. How can we imagine that a day would come when same folks who cooked the broth that Nigerian politicians now feast on in government, giving then lean-pursed Maigida supplementary cash outside proceeds from cow dungs, will be made to cough out money in their noble possession?

Last week, Chairman of AMCON, Muiz Banire, visited the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and his charge to him was to help recover the N5 trillion. It has been said that anyone who peeps inside this toxic book would be shocked to the marrows. It contains the names of those who speak and early morning dews dry immediately – the movers and shakers of Nigeria who have inflicted grievous and malicious financial harm on our economy.

“This is the money that belongs to all Nigerians. If N5 trillion can be injected into our economy in Nigeria, particularly infrastructure, hospitals will change, education will change, the roads we use will change and definitely, everything will change positively,” Banire had said.

Call me a pessimist if you can but no money will be recovered. It is a seasonal god which comes out in the open every two years or so. The perennial libation is what Banire is pouring on the groove. And Nigerians will live happily ever after.