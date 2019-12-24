Connect with us

Forgotten Dairies

An Insight On Money Management -By Richard Okunola

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

4 hours ago

on

IMG 20191003 131102 4 1570105310218

Financial management is one of the topics many students, traders, young professionals and even some top officials have to deal with at every particular point in life, this is why I have taken time to extensively discuss this topic basically to assist students in managing their finance.

Many students especially undergrad have a greater tendency to flaunt their little allowances/wealth at the slightest chance when it is in the prime (plenteous) stage and then become pro financial managers when it is about to be exhausted. You’d hear something like, “I have 5k left out of the 30k they sent to me last week, I have to manage this money well”. The truth is, you could have as well managed it well even before it got to that very little leftover. In this light, I would like to highlight some points which I believe could aide your finance (money) management skills.

1. Have a good financial plan
If you wait to have money before preparing a plan/budget, you might end up using the money for the unimportant things even at the detriment of your urgent needs. Hence, the need to prepare and have a good financial plan. Draw up a list of your needs, the probable source of income and the likely expenses you’d incure. Compare and contrast to know the things you’d filter out should in case you have a deficit budget.

To be continued in the next edition.

© Okunola Richard 2019

#FinanceMgt #TedTalk #AccountingGuide #Episode1

