An Open letter to Gov. Ajimobi -By Abdulsalam Toyeeb Opeyemi

Dear Governor,

I am writing to you with a view to commemorate your great work since you assume office in 2011. All the people of Oyo state and its environs are enjoying your great package till now.

In your regime sir, we have experienced a lot of good-like event which I would like to expatiate on in this letter.

On my plethora of your achievement sir, the people of Oyo state are very much delight for siphoning of public fund by your government. Sir, the people of Oyo welcomed you with glee when you won election because they thought you will make Oyo state great in which you are doing. The Paris fund and relief fund given to you and state allocation is no longer a news though you are not the only state Governor found in this category. At first, everyone in Oyo felt surprised but the day you said that ‘Every Nigerian is corrupt’ was the day a sense of relief came to the people’s mind. Because they already know you are aware of your corrupt act.

More so, closure of all tertiary and secondary school of learning due to your incapability to pay workers salaries. It is a woe on to your administration for secondary schools in Oyo state to be on strike for months. I have never experienced such before under another government administration since I was given birth to but your regime enlightened me about how closure of secondary schools can be done. Your government started her plight in secondary education sector in the state at first by non-payment of student SSCE exam fee later by an indefinite strike followed by repeating student which you used to cover-up your Archilles’ heel.

Mr. Governor sir, you furthered to sacking of teachers but the day you faced the LAUTECH student with your blunder ‘ What course are you do’ pained me alot and made me to know your education system was faulty making you to wanting the same for the current generation. If you didn’t feel shameful of that big blunder sir, I count it as a slap onto Oyo state image for having people like you because when the head is faulty, the whole body also have a problem. As if it is not enough, indefinite strike action by tertiary institutions in the state such as LAUTECH which had been on srike since last year June ditto with EMACOED under closure due to non-payment of staff salaries in the school.

Nevertheless, your callous attitude which started with bad approaching and address of people in the state prompted to your disgrace. Your great blunder is also something you have achieved so far in your administration. The people of Oyo state hatred towards you is more than the one for a 90days stinking mouth or buttocks.

Nonetheless, so far you have been able to build a reputation for your name tantamount to your party’s name. Anytime the Oyo come across the name Ajimobi, either positive or negative will signal into their brain. But thank God sir, because we’ve been able to achieve our ultimate aim which we made mention of in the 2015 campaign, no Governor as ever served Oyo state twice making you to be the Apegunre of Oyo state.

Congratulations sir.

All this are your achievement so far in which I think you should continue on if you feel it is good. As Muslims will be celebrating Eid-fitr tomorrow in hunger and difficulties due to the agony you have caused so far in Oyo state. If you deny the masses their right and escape in this world remember sir your God my God will ask you and be aware the hottest seat await you in hell fire.

