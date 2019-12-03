An Open Letter to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai On The Need for More Traffic Lights in Kaduna South -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

Your Excellency Sir,

In the past months I reduced my open letters to you to focus more on developments in Kaduna State and the political implications for the future. I decided to rest my demands considering the fact that in my previous letters you have adhered to some of the issues I raised and yet to accomplish all with the hope that in due time you will make immediate efforts to come over to Macedonia and help us. Once again let me thank you for all you have been doing in Kaduna State and hoping that your office and government of the day will keep making frantic efforts to put the necessary apparatus in place so as to consider with urgent necessity on the need for more traffic lights in Kaduna South. Nonetheless, my request may be out of place since you might have your own strategic plans in place; but have it in mind that something needs to be done for the common good.

Your Excellency Sir, you will agree with me that for obvious reasons there is a need to have traffic lights in a place like Kachia Road in Sabon Tasha in at least three points where there are U-Turn leading back out of Sabon Tasha. It would be expected that the first point where this traffic light is needed in Sabon Tasha is at the U-Turn near post office Junction a usual place were there are traffic wardens who constantly stay at that post to reduce and control traffic. When going further after the first U-Turn close to post office Junction, there is another U-Turn in front very close to the market. Then if you move further too, there is another point were you have a U-Turn and I think if these places get started traffic lights in Sabon Tasha it will make a serious impact and it’s effect will be felt.

Traffic Light

More so, Your Excellency Sir, I think also that having a street light at the Television Garage itself calls for very serious concern. I acknowledge the one already at the Peugeot Junction; but also there is a need we have another one in furtherance to what we have already in Peugeot Junction. The exact spot and the heavy traffic there most times in the evening calls for serious concern. The exact spot may not necessarily need a traffic light because of its proximity to an already exiting one in Peugeot Junction but something can be done to either request the present of heavy traffic warden at that point in the Television Garage so that motorist can have a free flow of traffic.

In addition your Excellency Sir, Barnawa axis should not be left out in the installation of traffic lights because of its own peculiarities. The first place of urgent need is the High Cost Junction were motorist constantly come from the town to pass through into Sabo Tasha; and also from Sabon Tasha there is a connect to Narayi through the same route. Usually, there are police men and women who constantly stand both in the sun and in the rain to control the flow of traffic in the morning and in the evening; most times again at the High Cost Junction we squally have a traffic jam. Then another area is the Junction were the Guaranty Trust Bank is located at Barnawa. This road leads to both Barnawa Junction in Television, Gwari Avenue, Barnawa High Cost and down to Barnawa Shopping Complex and leading to the Town as well. Then, at the Barnawa Junction in Television we might likely choose to either have the traffic lights at the Television Garage or the Barnawa Junction; and again the issue of proximity should be put into consideration.

Your Excellency Sir, I have seen the importance of these traffic lights in Kaduna North and I must say it has brought beauty and a certain level of civility and sanity in Kaduna North. Kaduna North has become so beautiful and the presence of these traffic lights there has enhanced the ambience and environment of that axis to the recognition of your hardwork. In furtherance to your cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of development as you turn Kaduna State into a new city with fresh outlook, we hope that as you continue to serve the people of Kaduna State, we as beneficiaries of your administration directly or indirectly will constantly engage your government. Our hope is that our Macedonian cry here in Kaduna South will be given urgent consideration as you have always done when make a cry of help.

Let me also here add here Your Excellency Sir, In other to control the level of traffic around Sabon Tasha and especially the market area where even up to the road people sell their goods and of course the unprecedented parking of vehicles on the road and bus drivers who have no Bustop also pick and drop passengers at random thereby causing unnecessary traffic and hold up. Having a Bustop and the presence of agencies to ensure a good parking order and ensuring a free access road will do motorist and other commuters a favor.

Your Excellency Sir, as we expect you soonest in Kaduna South as I extend my warm regards to your entire cabinet who work tirelessly with you. Let me again congratulate you in the recognition of women and the role they are playing currently in your government. Presently, you have a good number of women in your team and I think a total number of six so far. This is a ground breaker in Northern Nigeria. My particular regards to your Deputy for her relentless effort in galvanising and projecting your good works.

I wish you in the Spirit of Christmas a wonderful end of year and your entire team.

Yours Faithfully,

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy 08138605055