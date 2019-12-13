An Open Letter to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

Your Excellency Sir,

Let me firstly thank you for the audience you gave me since from the inception of your administrative duties till date in my various letters through the social media and other platforms.

In fact, your Excellency contrary to popular opinion I was thinking that by now I should have been arrested by your government apparatus. Unfortunately, you have proven to the Nigerian people that it is very much possible that your government could be engaged through democratic principles.

As such I thank you Your Excellency for this rare opportunity which other Governors would not have considered. On this note you have again done well; this in comparison to your first term is a positive development.

Your Excellency, I want to make this letter as the last letter for the year from the Kaduna Citizenship Engagement Platform in which my humble self take full responsibilities of whatever I say and whatever I do.

It has really been a worthwhile journey as you have been able to do the needful in areas I have called your attention; but also there are areas you also have not addressed and acted upon. I believe that in the coming year 2020 you shall respond to them as deem necessary. I hope with this my last letter for 2019 you shall take a review of my previous letters and give Kaduna South a Happy New Year Gift in a surprised package that will be memorable in the remaining years of your political career.

Your Excellency Sir, I am very much aware of your urban renewal project going on in Kaduna State. I can assure you that at the level of my citizen to citizens engagement your cosmopolitanization and urbanization drive is indeed commendable. It is our prayer that as you carry out your urbanization renewal, you should ensure that people are given enough notice so they can begin to prepare their minds to relocate themselves where there is a need to relocate them; and if possible Government should look for a way giving soft landing to victims.

I agree with you Your Excellency that in the past we have taken things for granted in Kaduna State and like I will always tell my friends and colleagues that it is only a serious government that will do the needful that you are already doing. No serious government will allow citizens to build houses on the main road not less than five meters to seven meters away. We have taken such for granted in the past but at the same time let’s add a human face to it so that our ignorance will give room for learning.

Your Excellency Sir, as we round up this year I can assure you that your effort to create an enabling environment for investors has a great impact factor. Our transport system in Kaduna State now is with ease as OPay and other transport services are in full gear and making life much easier. There is a very high competition in the transport sector within the state and this I think is a plus to your administration.

Please Sir, do all you can to make Kaduna State a place of tourist destination. I am very much impressed that the Kano State Executive cabinet were in Kaduna to hold their retreat. It shows that even other Northern Governors are beginning to have a feel of the peaceful and serene environment Kaduna State is fast becoming. I hope the entourage from Kano State Government had a wonderful stay in the State.

I wish to make one urgent request Your Excellency, please Sir on the road between Barnawa Complex and Barnawa Junction, Television there is a big ditch dug by the construction company who began a road construction. This ditch is almost in front of the Prison Staff College and the Psychiatric hospital. It is a very dangerous sight for motorist who will come into Kaduna and are not aware of such dangerous pit. This could also be more dangerous at night for people who are not aware of such ditch and who could be jumping from one night club to another unaware of such risky area.

I therefore ask in your benevolence to kindly give urgent order for the ditch to be repaired since work has stopped there for now. As a social engineer you are, I hope this will help in preventing hazards and pains to families.

Finally Your Excellency, I pray that your office help beef up security apparatus as we enjoy the end of year celebrations in this Yuletide.

I wish your team and entire workers a wonderful End of Year in anticipation for a brighter 2020.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

08138605055