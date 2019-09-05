Connect with us

An Open Letter to the Governor of Kaduna State His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

13 hours ago

on

OpinionNigeria El Rufai

Your Excellency Sir,

Greetings your Excellency and I wish to say to you Happy new Month as I have not been able to write and engage your office since the last time I wrote to you on your three (3) months in office. Therefore, I use this opportunity to say Happy New Month and wish you a frutiful political engagement the rest days of the month.

Your Excellency Sir, I want to firstly thank you for been a listening Governor who have proven to be a man of actions and not yielding to the noise that comes with democratic engagements, but rather you have open up to the democratic signals that leads to a more fruitful engagement than the democratic noise that comes with distractions eventhough we cannot completely neglect the noise and put them into considerations as part of the democratic process. I am thanking you for what you are currently doing in Gonin-Gora as I did made request in some of my letters to you. I can assure you that the residents of Gonin-Gora are again gaining confidence in your government and I believe the future shall tell of your good works.


Your Excellency Sir,  the Citizens of Nigeria residing in Kaduna have not always asked for too much, but as we see day by day you are beginning to go beyond our expectations. I might not be speaking the minds of the majority people but I know that your actions are reflecting in a much more pragmatic manner that which constitutes a genuine philosophy of development that is fast becoming a people oriented government. Your government is indeed responding to the signs of time and we appreciate you your Excellency.


Your Excellency Sir,  like Oliver Twist I hope I will not be asking for too much from you as you make genuine attempts to use the tax payers money and federal allocations to boost the economic activities of the state. It is my utmost desire Your Excellency that you give the people of Kaduna State more reasons to believe in you so that through the translations of the values of democracy places like Ungwan Television, Ungwan Sunday, Ungwan Yelwa, Sabo Tasha,  Ungwan Boro and Ungwan Maigero can get the presence of your stewardship as others are benefiting now.

Your Excellency Sir, I am much aware this is not easy in ensuring that the resources is distributed equitably, and also considering the implementing of the minimum wage, one will expect that things will be tough right now. Nonetheless, your Excellency, it is also believed that as you make effort to this unbelievable strategic planning for the future of Kaduna South and Kaduna North, your efforts will not be in vain.


Please your Excellency,  just a reminder of my last letter in respect to those who have not received their payment of gratuities from batch 2015 September under old pension scheme up to 2017 December. Let me reiterate here again Your Excellency that I am very much aware you have paid some and that you inherited some of the gratuities owed by previous governments and as such we hope that you will be able to break the chains of indebtedness of previous administration to those who have made sacrifices to serve government in one way or the other.

Your Excellency Sir, if it is difficult for you at this time to meet up to this demand of which I am much aware of your current pension reforms, then I will kindly oblige your Excellency to have a town hall meeting with those who are expectant of this unpaid gratuities so that you can engage, communicate, dialogue, and explain to them and hoping they can have some patience and understanding as you work out modalities to ensure they are paid before your tenure elapses.


Let me at this juncture wish your Excellency a continous fruitful democratic engagement as we anticipate that your benevolence towards the good people of Kaduna State will be one of your greatest achievement. 

Happy Weekend Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.






Long Live Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,
Long Live the Good People of Kaduna State,
Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy
[email protected]
08138605055

