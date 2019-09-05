Letters
An Open Letter to the Governor of Kaduna State His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi
Your Excellency Sir,
Please your Excellency, just a reminder of my last letter in respect to those who have not received their payment of gratuities from batch 2015 September under old pension scheme up to 2017 December. Let me reiterate here again Your Excellency that I am very much aware you have paid some and that you inherited some of the gratuities owed by previous governments and as such we hope that you will be able to break the chains of indebtedness of previous administration to those who have made sacrifices to serve government in one way or the other.
Your Excellency Sir, if it is difficult for you at this time to meet up to this demand of which I am much aware of your current pension reforms, then I will kindly oblige your Excellency to have a town hall meeting with those who are expectant of this unpaid gratuities so that you can engage, communicate, dialogue, and explain to them and hoping they can have some patience and understanding as you work out modalities to ensure they are paid before your tenure elapses.
Let me at this juncture wish your Excellency a
Happy Weekend Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.
Long Live Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,
Long Live the Good People of Kaduna State,
Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy
[email protected]
08138605055
