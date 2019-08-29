An Open Letter to the Governor of Kaduna State His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai On His Three (3) Months Second Term in Office -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

Your Excellency Sir,



Today marks three (3) months of your second term in office and as it is customary of me before I began to write regularly, I make sure on the 29th of each month into your second term I am able to write and communicate to you as part of my own way of engaging you in the political atmosphere as it pertains to the development of Kaduna State. These three months of your administration is indeed worth a while and I must commend you for been dogged in establishing an atmosphere of friendliness in these three months.



Your Excellency Sir, I remember vividly at the beginning of your first tenure, you really got it hard from the good people of Kaduna State. It was a moment of intense misunderstanding between you and the people living in Kaduna State. I remember when you began your administration and the fear of demolition, we indeed where asking if we made a mistake in voting you because one will expect that it is the duty of government to make life easy for the people and not to bring burdens on the people. As such, many people could not understand what your intention was and at that point people like us only watched to see the directions of your policy. Nonetheless, so many people in the State who had lands and properties lived in morbid fear and exaggerated anxiety. The positive development to this area of interest regarding demolition for me was not just a burden but I personally think it also came with learning and carefulness; and this is because people no longer nowadays just buy lands and properties without due diligence. In the past it was easy for people to just go get lands and properties without asking questions and making proper investigation and interrogation. Today, if an average person in Kaduna State intends to buy a land or property, the fear of demolition is the beginning of wisdom. Thanks to the introduction of the Kaduna Geographic Information System KADGIS and other agencies pertaining to land and property matters as the people residents in Kaduna State now know where to go to for inquiries and other information so they are not swindle or scammed. Hence, the reason why today issues of land dispute in Kaduna State has reduced to its barest minimum.



In your assumption into office on May, 29th 2015 no doubt your Excellency came with alot of insecurities most especially as it has to do with herders and farmers clashes. This was one of the most crucial moments in your political history that many Nigerians castigated you and many also indicted you without court injunctions or even verdicts from the court. Of course your Excellency one would expect such premature indictment considering the hopes and aspirations the majority of the people in Kaduna State had in you. No doubt, one will also understand the anxiety in which you wanted to stop the violence; and I remember my first open letter to you that same period where I challenged you as the Chief Security Officer of the State to meet up to your constitutional duties as Governor of Kaduna State. At this point, your utterances were misunderstood, misinterpreted, misjudged, misrepresented and your political detractors and opponents used that as an opportunity to ensure your government had no score card to carry you into your second term. Nonetheless, today your Excellency herders and farmers clashes has become a national and international phenomenon reported in the media and does not only take place in Kaduna State; and today you have been vindicated and acquitted by the same circumstances that accused you of what you really wanted them to understand. Again, Your Excellency, it is obvious you are making frantic effort to ensure there is peace in Southern Kaduna and Kaduna State as a whole and the people are once again happy as the live in peaceful coexistence.



Your Excellency Sir, Let me take you far back to the memory lane in your first term as you were almost denied access to Kafanchan by the resident youths in Kafanchan on hearing of your coming. On that fateful day many lives were lost not because you were responsible for those death, but because the anger and frustrations of the youths could no longer be maintained and curtailed. They were angry with you not because they believed you were responsible; but because they feel your body language and utterances did not meet their expectations as a Governor; but they also did not understand that at that point a Governor is human and could also be learning on the job as no one can be perfect all the time. Your Excellency Sir, today all that is history as you have been able to make everyone sheath their sword so as to make Kaduna a home for all which we enjoy today.



Your Excellency Sir, I remember reading a book by the renowned scholar and church man Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah on “Witness to Justice” and he really emphasised on the issue of memory as a methodological approach to social and economic reconstruction and development. In his words he said “It is very important that we place emphasis on memory… The people of Guatemala, for instance, decided that memory was a far more important ingredient than other forms of initiatives necessary for creating harmony in reconstructing their conflict-riden society. Thus, the people of Guatemala opted to set up what they called, Commission for Historic Clarification”. Your Excellency Sir, I think this can help in the processing of healing and reconciliation for a purposeful Kaduna State.



These three (3) months has been a moment of social and economic integration in your second term and your Excellency, these three (3) months so far I can say is an hour of “Political Redemption” for the entire state. Your cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of your policy framework is characterised by intense “work and no play”. Despite the short comings of your government and the financial challenges, you are working so hard as a human being to ensure you live a legacy worth your personality as a Governor. You have broken new grounds and chartered a new course for the Kaduna State people. You have a made a road map in your second term to ensure everyone follows suit. Your cabinet members are working and brainstorming 24hours to keep the train moving and the shocker was that you have implemented the minimum wage come 1st September, 2019.



Your Excellency Sir, Let me use this three (3) months of your progressive leadership skills to make a request in honour of those who have lost their lives from 2015 up to the last time we had a crisis that many gave up their lives directly or indirectly; we can call them socio-ethnic and political martyrs who were not prepared to die the way they did, but their innocent blood keeps reminding us for the need to remove all boundaries against inhumanity to humanity. Sir, I hope we can put before the State Assembly that a day be declared public holiday to remind us that human life is the most valuable asset and the most valuable human resources and none can replace it. This will be the memory that will help us to be United once again as a people to build a vibrant Kaduna State.



Let me commend Your Excellency, the panel of inquiries you have constituted to look into the Kajuru Killings and hopefully we shall expect a positive outcome towards the best interest of the state. Also, your Excellency I commend you for the road network you have made so far in Kachia Local Government. We are seeing the good works and as I will also appeal and always plead that your Excellency, that these good works of yours that is highly appreciated and commendable be extended to other areas where your benevolence is needed to ensure that the common good is well considered as the basis for your passionate and extraordinary leadership skills.

There is no better moment better than what we are experiencing in Kaduna State in these very three (3) months despite the economic hardship which is a National phenomenon and we know that your government will do all it can to ensure that the good people of Kaduna State will keep relying on you as they hope in God for a better future.



