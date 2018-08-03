An Open Letter to Youth Corpers -By Tijani Abdulkabeer

It is a known fact in Nigeria that after the completion of your course duration in tertiary institutions it is of cardinal you serve the country for a period of a year. I must congratulate you scaling through these herculean task and getting to these point In your life. It is really a stage that many undergraduates look forward to attain. However, the experience is meant to make impact in the lives of those who come in contact with you during this period.

It is obvious that most Nigerians especially young graduates do not know the underlying rationale behind the establishment of the NYSC scheme. Hence, you hear them ask questions as:What is even the need for NYSC? Must I serve my country in the form of a compulsory 1 year NYSC? however, all this anticipate me Into researching and re-examing the youth service scheme all over again.

According to Awajis, the purpose of the scheme is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youths the spirit of selfless service to the community and to emphasize the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians. Irrespective of cultural or social back.The history of our country since independence has clearly indicated the need for unity amongst all our people and demonstrated the fact that no cultural or geographical entity can exist in isolation.Furthermore, It was in pursuance of the 3Rs that Gowon in 1973 under Decree No.24 established the National youth service scheme. The scheme is aimed at encouraging and developing common ties among the youths and to promote national unity. I reinstate the NYSC scheme was established to promote National consciousness and patriotism among Nigerian youths while the ultimate goal is to promote national unity and integration.

In addition, the above as cited lots of merit to the scheme but back are those days when we have youth corpers in schools being a good representative of the program and went long way in developing our minds in the right direction. Today the headlines that we see about youth corpers have been exasperating. Sadly,we have seen such headlines like’ Male corpers who impregnated three female students while serving in their school.

This then bring me to the question: Why are modern youth corpers deviating from the original meaning of this program? Creating lots of unnecessary awareness on social media instead of being steadfast to the martial of their dear country. This program is supposed to foster the development of the nation.We have as well heard stories of corpers that embarked on projects that helped communities. Our corpers need to ponder more on these. I believe were we serve deserve to be impacted by our coming and not contaminated by debauchery activities.

The youth service program gives a chance for young graduates to be ambassadors of their tribes and have good impression about other tribes so as to foster there relationship. This would however go a long way to eliminate dichotomy and foster unity.

Furthermore, the program help creates jobs for graduates. We have heard of graduates who got jobs that would have never been possible without the help of the program. A recent headline is the case of a youth corper that served in ekiti state. The governor Ayodele Fayose pay a visit to them in there orientation camp and all he did was to demand an huge from his Excellency which definitely earn him a job.

In conclusion, If we fail to act on this the main objectives for which this program was established would not be achieved and in the nearest future tends to collapse which the results would be dangerous to the society.

Tijani Abdulkabeer is a Student of The Polytechnic,Ibadan and can be reached via [email protected]

