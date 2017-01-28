Anambra Election: Group Drums Support for Ifeanyi Ubah

Though the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to release the timetables for this year’s governorship election in Anambra State, but going by the information available to us, the election may likely hold between March and April this year.

In lieu of this, subtle political activities has began in earnest. The media has been saturated by various groups and interests who are rooting for their preferred aspirants to become governor. Not unexpected though!

But in a state like Anambra which can be regarded as the hub for trade related activities in the Southeast geopolitical zone, Anambra cannot afford to elect a career or vetran politician as governor at this crucial time of economic recession that requires good business management and acumen to drive the state out of it’s current recession.

The state is blessed with both human and natural resources which have largely remained untapped.

Therefore, based on his antecedent as wealth creator, job provider, great mobilizer, simplistic and humane lifestyle, youths empowerment and respect for elders, we have endorsed Chief (Dr.) Patrick Ifeanyichukwu Ubah, the Ebube Chukwu Uzor 1 of Nnewi as our

Governorship candidate on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress for the forthcoming Primary and General elections in the State.

Like Donald Trump, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah is a great business man who has never held any political office but has empowered alot of youths in Anambra and is determined to do more if elected.

Outside the less fortunate Anambrarians whom he has helped, tens of thousands of people are bread winners of their families today because they work in Capital Oil or play for Ifeanyi Ubah FC.

With our great party, the All Progressives Congress still not being welcomed fully in the Southeast, we believe that if given the party’s ticket, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah will not only win election for us, but will

popularise our party and make it an acceptable brand in the entire Southeast geopolitical zone.

