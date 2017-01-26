Andy Uba: The Man Who Will Make Anambra Great Again -By Emeka Ekene C.

As the race for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State gathers momentum, political gladiators in the state are lining up their war chest for the great battle ahead.

The incumbent governor Mr. Willie Obiano would be seeking re-election as well.

Among the prospective aspirants, one man that have dwarfed his opponents in the race is Senator Andy Emmanuel Uba, the current Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The gentleman Senator needs no introduction as every keen political observer in the country is very familiar with his pacesetting records in Nigeria’s political scene.

As one time presidential aid, governor and serving Senator, Dr. Andy Uba has been instrumental to the political rising of many who are today challenging the hand that fed them and brought them out of socio-political and economic obscurity.

From 1999 till date, they is no body who became anything in Anambra State without the support of Senator Andy Uba. Specifically, of all the political leaders produced in Anambra State in 2007; from House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senatorial and Governorship seats, Senator Andy Uba was their sponsor. Even after their election tussles, it was still the same Senator Uba that paid all their legal fees.

For a man who has shown such uncommon generousity to his people, one would have expected that such a person would be treated with honour and respect. But not so. Instead, the reverse became the same.

They turned against him, blackmailed him and his family members, connived with his enermies to kill his political career before God’s infinite goodness foiled their plans.

Inspite of all the betrayals, one amazing quality that have distinquished Senator Uba from his contemporaries is his great sense of humilty, generousity, simplicity and forgiving spirit which he has displayed severally.

Anambra at this critical stage, need tested and trusted leadership which only Senator Uba can provide with his network of national and international contacts.

Senator Uba has all that is required to deliver both infrastructural development and human empowerment to Anambra State.

Anambra being the light of the nation would shine brighter if Senator Andy Uba is elected as Governor.

Therefore, I call on my fellow Anambrarians to endeavor to elect Senator Uba as our governor because only him can make Anambra Great Again.

Mr. Emeka Ekene C., writes from Awka, Anambra State.

