ANRP Commiserates with Families of Dapchi Schoolgirls, Tasks the APC Government to avoid a repeat of errors.

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in a statement released today, commiserates with families of the Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by unknown terror group, and called on the APC government to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2014 – the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls.

In the statement, the newly licensed political party expressed deep concern and empathy on the incidence with the schoolgirls who have been missing since the evening of Monday this week, 19 February. The statement read;

“Our Party, ANRP is dismayed that the APC government at the federal and state levels are repeating the very same errors of the outgone PDP administration, indicating that not much has been learnt from the errors in handling the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction in April 2014.

Firstly, there has been the living in denial and false declaration of the end of the insurgency and conquest of the Boko Haram terrorists. Secondly, came denials of any abduction of schoolgirls and misrepresentation of the facts. Then news of a purported rescue of the schoolgirls (even when it was maintained that there was no abduction in the first place. How can there be a rescue when there was no abduction?) After the parents went public that there was no evidence of their daughters, the APC government conceded that none was rescued after all. This exact same progression happened with the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, 112 remain missing.

Muhammad Moda, father of 2 missing Dapchi schoolgirls said this Thursday February 22, ‘my 2 daughters were taken from their school on Monday, for 3 days today I don’t know where they are and the government is not telling us anything to hold on to. We were told to go home and pray. This is not enough.’

ANRP urges the APC government to learn and endeavour to be factual and truthful at all times. It is a duty they owe the Nigerian people and the oath they swore to on assumption of office. Open, honest communication creates more understanding and carries everybody along. Not everything should be about politics, most especially when the lives of schoolchildren are involved.

This is a time to stand with the families and show empathy. Leaving the families and communities to their devices wondering, may make matters worse. The trauma could lead to fatalities.

Dignifying our Dapchi schoolgirls by having their exact numbers, their names, and images in the public will be a good thing to do. It is unconscionable that more than 3 days later there are still speculations about their exact numbers.

In April 2014 pundits averred that the first 48 hours are the most critical for a successful rescue operation. Sadly, now that it is over 72 hours since the abduction, we can only hope for the best that our Dapchi schoolgirls will return soon.

Our thoughts are with all related to our Dapchi schoolgirls. ANRP shares in their pain and distress. They are never alone. As a party ANRP will keep lending our voice to ensure that the schoolgirls are returned and soon. ANRP will also ensure that the APC government fulfils the primary duty of government which is security and welfare of all citizens.”

