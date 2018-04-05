ANRP Denounces Approval of $1 Billion to ‘Purchase Arms’ as Dubious, Raises Questions

ABUJA, 5 April 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) deems the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari of $1 billion purportedly to purchase armaments fight Boko Haram terrorists at the beginning of another election cycle as a ruse, and considers the amount as part of a slush fund for APC to finance the 2019 elections. The Party in no uncertain terms further dismisses as unacceptable the opaqueness surrounding the said approval raising questions.

To be sure, defence budgets in Nigeria have characteristically been used in recent times as slush funds to finance elections. In 2012, PDP administration alotted 921.98 billion naira for defence, the highest in the country’s history up to then. In 2013, it was increased to 1.06 trillion naira; 2014, 968.13 billion naira. In all of this there was no value for money. There was no evidence of better equipping, training, welfare of troops, etc. The evidence shows that the funds were diverted into private pockets and used in funding the 2015 elections.

The present APC-Buhari administration is no different from their Siamese twin PDP. In 2016, 429.13 billion naira was earmarked for defence; it increased to 465.87 billion naira in 2017; and 567.43 billion naira in 2017. In all of these there has been no visible impact of the allotted funds. For 2018 it is 567.43 billion naira in the budget that is yet to be passed.

In order to pull wool over Nigerians’ eyes there has been no official communication by the Federal Government on this less than honest and rather dubious and questionable approval of a stupendous $1 billion for the purposes that they claim. The FG only announced that a meeting was held between the President and Service Chiefs, but no outcome.

ANRP therefore wonders if the $1 billion said to be approved to ‘purchase arms to fight the Boko Haram insurgency’ is separate from the $1.6 billion (567.43 billion naira) already set aside in the 2018 budget yet to be passed?

If $1.6 billion are already budgeted for in 2018 for defence, what is the hurry about purchasing armaments for an extrabudgetary $1 billion instead of implementing the defence budget when passed?

The Party wonders the precise source of the approved $1 billion, where is it to be taken from?

ANRP is also asking, where did the President derive the authority and powers for the approval of such an amount? Was it with the consent of the National Assembly or who?

‘The Federal Government has on several occasions stated that the terrorists have been ‘technically defeated’, ‘degraded’, ‘totally defeated’. Why spend such a huge amount to fight an already defeated Boko Haram?’, asked Jeff Okoroafor, ANRP National Deputy Secretary for Security and Intelligence, ‘were the claims of the defeat false, is the Federal Government willing to come clean that they lied?’

The murderous terrorist gang is already being indirectly financed by the FG in the name of ‘negotiations’ and granted amnesty, without any risk mitigation. Historically, merchants within the government system close to the President benefit from such transactions, making money for themselves. ANRP is asking if this $1 billion is only for ‘purchase of ordnances’ or will also be used for ‘negotiations’?

The era of subverting processes, abusing office, as well as diverting public funds for other purposes or wasting same is over. ANRP as Nigeria’s leading opposition party will play her role in citizens’ vigilance in preventing this rape.

Join us. Learn more about us at: www.anrp.org.ng

Sesugh Akume

National Spokesman

Office Telephone: 09064796674 (9 am – 5 pm)

Email: nationalspokesm

Comments

comments