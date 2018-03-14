ANRP Launches A One Billion Naira Fundraising Drive

ABUJA, 14 March 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) on Monday launched a bold campaign to raise 1 billion naira to effectively carry out her activities ahead of the 2019 general election. Tope Fasua, National Chairman in a passionate and inspiring partywide communication explained that having accomplished some major feats like being the first and only party in Nigeria’s history to have had 27,000 registered members before full registration, hosting a massive and successful National Congress at Eagle Square Abuja, among others; it was time to move on boldly to take back Nigeria from the grip of a prodigal political class.

‘Saving Nigeria from the brink is not something to throw in a few naira at, and go to sleep . . . This will be our first test at nation building, the extent to which we are able to sacrifice. Now is the time that our imaginations must kick in, our drive must be renewed and get a boost, and our resolve must be strengthened’, he admonished.

The party needs the funds to expand branch networks down to the grassroots, and to sustain the tempo in all areas of engagement. Also there is a need more visibility and to accelerate membership drive as the party targets 1million members by September this year. It is also imperative for the party to prepare for Local Government elections in various states from this May where the party hopes to win a number of seats.

Fasua stated further, ‘At about 40,000 members presently if each contributed 2,500 naira that would raise us 100 million naira. At 25,000 naira each we would have 1 billion naira. Others can do much more than this. The upper limit of what can be donated is 20 million naira per individual. We can raise this amount, and we shall. ANRP shall be the richest, wealthiest, as well as continue to be the most transparent and accountable party in Nigeria’.

The benefits that shall accrue to us all in the end were also stated. These include replacing the present cabal running Nigeria aground with sacrificial, altruistic, and patriotic leaders at all levels in our society, transforming Nigeria into a safe and secure, peaceful and organised country that serves us all well, and reversing this present trend of impoverishment to creating wealth, towards lifting at least 50 million Nigerians out of poverty, illiteracy, ignorance, and disease within 4 years. This is doable. China and Indian have achieved such feats. We also can. ANRP also has a vision for Nigeria to be a just society where all are equal before the law.

ANRP shall soon be unveiling various products by which everyone — members, supporters, and the general public — will have the opportunity to be part of this greatest collective endeavour ever, by Nigerian citizens. Our success shall be inevitable.

