ANRP Medical Outreach in Ekiti

ABUJA, 21 June 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has announced her free medical outreach at 2 locations: Ikole-Ekiti and Emure-Ekiti in Ekiti State on ​the 7July​ 2018​.

In the past months ANRP has been involved in numerous social interventions ​– from treeplanting to environmental cleanups ​etc -​- across the country. This free medical outreach ​takes our social interventions​ to a new level​.

The Party ​has been​ passionately involved in mass awareness and door-to-door campaigns for the governorship election in Ekiti ​and hopes to engage in activities that add value to the electorate in a sustainable manner, as part of the awareness campaign and membership drive towards the elections. This is a departure from vote buying and the manipulative, patronising, and demeaning ‘stomach infrastructure’ deployed by ​the so-called legacy politicians to take advantage of impoverished populace ​and rob them of their human dignity. The Party has committed to continue with this and other outreaches in Ekiti and ​other states in Nigeria.

Dr Olumide Oyefeso, a leading member of ANRP in Canada, a consultant medical practitioner with 20 years post-training experience and vast experience in such medical outreaches shall be ​coming into the country specifically ​to lead the team of medical volunteers for this endeavour. This medical outreach shall feature: eye tests, BP tests, blood sugar tests, dental checks, medical consultantions, and so on. ​Some​ drugs shall also be​ prescribed and administered, all at no cost.

Donations of drugs and other medical supplies have begun to come in as ​ANRP has announced that donations in kind, and volunteering for this humanitarian service is open to all, not only ANRP members. Interested volunteers may reach the team of this medical outreach coordinators at: 08175015210, 08023608822 to indicate their names and areas of specialisation; as well as persons and organisations willing to donate to the cause.

Join us. Learn more about us at: www.anrp.org.ng and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube: @AbundantNigeria

Sesugh Akume

National Spokesman

Office Telephone: 09064796674 (9 am – 5 pm)

Email: [email protected]

