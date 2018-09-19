ANRP Mourns the Murder of Saifura Ahmed, Calls on President Buhari to Rescue Victims of Terrorist Abduction and Prevent Further Executions

ABUJA, 18 September 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has expressed deep sadness at the murder by Boko Haram terrorists of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed, a midwife and humanitarian worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) helping IDPs in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno state; abducted by the terrorists on 1 March this year along with 2 other colleagues: Alice Loksha Nggadah of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Hauwa Muhammad Liman, also of ICRC.

Yesterday the terrorists released images of her before and after she was shot in the head. They also released a message warning that the same fate would befall the other 2 in the next one month if nothing is done.

It would be recalled that the 3 aid workers had released messages, one handwritten note, the other a voice message pleading to their employers, their families, the society, the world at large, and specifically President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure their rescue. ‘We were there for the vulnerable but now we are vulnerable’, they had cried out.

ANRP expresses deep condolences to the family and loved ones of Saifura, and wishes them the strength to bear this loss.

The Party however expresses disappointment at the manner the international aid agencies ICRC and UNICEF have handled this unfortunate issue in a rather lackadaisical manner leading to the murder of one of the abductees. Such agencies have a dichotomy between ‘expatriate’ and ‘local’ staff. Our 3 compatriots are deemed, and therefore treated as ‘local staff’. ANRP has expressed doubts that the treatment these 3 compatriots got would have been accorded them were they staff from other countries. The Party insists that all lives matter equally, and must be accorded same dignity and importance.

ANRP has expressed dismay and astonishment at the manner the Federal Government of Nigeria, and President Buhari have attended to this matter. There has been no communication on the murder of a Nigerian citizen, and a fate of the others in captivity. This most likely would not have been the case if an issue pertaining to his reelection bid was mentioned.

The president has not only been silent but has been occupied with political campaigns in the light of this gruesome murder of a Nigerian citizen and aid worker. This insensitivity, and desensitisation of our collective conscience and consciousness, as well as trivialising the life of the Nigerian stands vehemently condemned.

The Party urges President Buhari and his government to desist from trivialising the life of the Nigerian citizen, only perceiving Nigerians in the light of possible votes not as humans, and people with dignity or worth. And further, to ensure that the threat to murder the other Sufaira’s colleagues, our dear compatriots Alice and Hauwa within the next one month is not be allowed to happen. They (and all others in captivity the 112 Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu, et al) should be rescued by all means necessary as early as possible.

Learn more about us at: www.anrp.org.ng

Sesugh Akume

National Spokesman

Office Telephone: 09064796674 (9 am – 5 pm)

Email: [email protected]

