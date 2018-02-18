ANRP, Nigeria’s Leading Opposition Party Organises to Rescue the Nation

ABUJA, 17 February 2017 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) Nigeria’s only credible alternative is ready and willing to rescue the nation from the social, economic, political, and moral impasse; to arrest the perennial slide to the abyss, and to commence the arduous task of nation building, having elected a formidable National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s first post-registration Congress held at Eagle Square Abuja today thus:

1. National Chairman: Tope Fasau – Ondo State

2. National Vice Chairman: Aminu Yakubu – Kaduna State

3. National Secretary: Ebere Okonkwo – Imo State

4. Deputy National Secretary: Abigail Adesina Olagbaye – Ekiti State

5. Financial Secretary: Abdulmumuni Ali – Kogi State

6. Treasurer: Jafeda Waba – Borno State

7. Deputy Treasurer: Ojong Asu Tony – Cross River State

8. Organisng Secretary: Ettu Mohammed – Edo State

9. Deputy Organisng Secretary: Bob Olukoya – Ogun State

10. National Legal Adviser: Dennis Omorojor – Delta State

10. Deputy National Legal Adviser: Umar Faruk Yakubu – Katsina State

11. Secretary Intelligence and Cyber Security: Hf Dauda Moisoro – Yobe State

12. Deputy Secretary Intelligence and Cyber Security: Jeff Okoroafor – Imo State

13. Secretary Strategy: Henry Michael-Ihunde – Edo State

14. Deputy Secretary Strategy: Abdulwasiu Amao – Ogun State

15. National Spokesman: Sesugh Akume – Benue State

16. Deputy Spokesperson: Emeka Iwueze – Imo State

17. National Auditor: Kamoru Adigun – Osun State

18. Deputy National Auditor: Leo Godman Onugu – Kogi State

19. Secretary Information and Social Media Engagement: Tunde Gbotosho – Osun State

20. Deputy Secretary Information and Social Media Engagement – Olaniyi Soyinka – Ogun State

21. Secretary Internal Control and Party Discipline: Adedeji Fashina – Ogun State

22. Deputy Secretary Internal Control and Party Discipline: Festus Udechukwu – Ebonyi State

23. Deputy Secretary Chapter Coordination: Kelechi Agbaseri – Anambra State

24. Secretary Gender Balance and Youth Development: Christiana Ojo – Ekiti State

25. Deputy Secretary Gender Balance and Youth Development: Collins Chizuroke Ezem – Abia State

This diverse team of national officials was chosen on merit, an honest, open, free and fair election without recourse to a ‘zoning formula’, ‘unity lists’, imposition, money politics, and other practices of the old (and retrogressive) parties.

ANRP is a model political party with a world-class corporate governance structure and system, and built on the ethos of honesty, openness, transparency, and respect. ‘We don’t see ourselves as politicians’, Tope Fasua, the national chairman said, ‘rather, we see ourselves as being in the business of nation building. We are all about service, selflessness, and sacrifice. We are looking at what we can contribute, not what we can get.’

ANRP is here for the long haul. The party shall be active in our role of nation building in or out of government. Beginning today, we shall lead the charge in examining, critiquing, and engaging the current system; we shall provide policy alternatives, and also carry out social responsibility as well as developmental programmes to better and enrich our society and its people.

We are a citizens-led, grassroots party with presence in virtually all local governments areas and council wards across Nigeria. We do not have godfathers in our party. Membership is open to all, especially likeminded people who share in our aspiration for a Nigeria that is functional, just, fair, and works for all. We are financed not by moneybags, but crowdfunding (ie through the contributions of members and supporters of our cause).

Join us, also learn more about us at: www.anrp.org.ng

Sesugh Akume

National Spokesman

Office Telephone: 09064796674 (9 am – 5 pm)

Email: [email protected]

@AbundantNigeria

Related

Comments

comments