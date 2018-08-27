ANRP releases date of party’s primaries, call on people with potential to take chance

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party ANRP, have release the date of the party’s primaries in pursuance to the 2019 general election for all levels in the nation.

In a statement made by the Bauchi State Chairman of the party, Yahaya Muhammad Abubakar call on all members that have long been waiting and agitating for the dates to prepare for contest as the date was now set.

The statement red ”the leadership of the party ANRP in Bauchi state wishes to notify all our members that the party was up and ready for contest in the 2019 general election. I enjoy our members that have the interest and wills to drive Bauchi State forward in elective positions to step up and declare their interest in good time as the party is planning on producing its flag bearers for legislative candidates on 15th. September, 2018, for governorship candidates on 22nd. September, 2018 and the presidential candidate on 29th. September, 2018.”

Mr. Abubakar also make a call to other well meaning aspirants to consider the party as the right platform to nurture their aspirations of driving their state to a greater height. He added that ” I appeal to all public that meant good for our state and the nation to consider ANRP as the true platform to pursue a greater aspiration without any grievances. It will impressed you to know that in ANRP we took youth and women as our most productive partners that deserve best treatment in the party’s administration with greater opportunity and chance to realization of their political aspiration than another party. I enjoy all young and women aspirants in Bauchi state to join ANRP to pursue their ambitions.”

Mr. Abubakar noted and stressed on the credibility of candidates than their past political alliance as a tool for their political assessment and general acceptability into the party. ”In ANRP, we don’t discriminate against people based on which party you have in your past pay allegiance to or which party you came from. We discriminate against them based on their lack of accountability and we accept them based on their credibility, sense of respect and humour from the public. That’s why I specifically will like to invite Hajiya Bahijja Mahmood, Hon. Hassan Dutse, Hon. Kamil Bono, Hon. Abubkar Ahmed Garkuwan Misau, Hon. Ibrahim Makama, Dr. Tilde, Arch. Dewu, Engr. Nuhu Gidado, Hon. Hajara Gidado, Hon. Yakubu Lame, Hon. Shira and the likes of them to come over to ANRP and let us build a better Bauchi and Nigeria we all clamour for.”

