ANRP to APC: Do not divert $322 million of Nigerians money for 2019 election

ABUJA, 5 June 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has rejected the plan by the federal government to commence distribution — through a Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to unnamed and unspecified 302,000 families in 19 states of the federation –of the recently recovered $322 million (which N115.92 billion at market rate) stolen by ​​the former Head of State, General Sani Abacha​, who also happens to be a revered mentor and hero of President Muhammadu Buhari​.​ ​

The Party has expressed deep concern that whereas conditional cash transfers are a palliative for people living in extreme poverty to cushion the effect, it has never lifted up the poor out of poverty. ANRP prefers that eradicating and lifting millions out of poverty should be the focus of deploying such vast amounts.

The Party opines that N116 billion is better invested in areas of human development like healthcare and education. ​Such a large amount​ can ​also ​be invested in upgrading and equipping the National Hospital, and all federal government teaching hospitals and specialist hospitals, as well as military hospitals across the country​, many of ​which are at various states dysfunction and dilapidation.

​This amount could also be positioned as ​counterpart fund​ing​​ towards public-private partnerships to upgrade General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) all across the federation, as well as setting up schemes that make drugs and other medical supplies readily available on a sustainable basis.

ANRP avers that this way our healthcare sector can be functional such that the president himself would not need to spend millions of foreign exchange on his health in the UK. Others who are not as privileged can also have access to good healthcare gotten in other countries our privileged class go to.

According to the president, there are 13.2 million children out of school. A responsive ​and responsible ​government would be looking at deploying such a vast amount to getting all of them ​enrolled and retained​​ in school, and also to improve the educational sector in order to enhance our most valuable resources — human resource.

The Party is concerned that previously, recovered loot have ended up being ​re-​looted. Purporting to distribute cash to families that are not known, in only 19 states of 36 states and the FCT, and the opaqueness surrounding the entire transaction creates an eerie semblance of what has been experienced in the past. The Party also views the cash distributions as a covert means of bribing the electorate ahead of the 2019 elections with no sustainable value to offer; the Buhari government having squandered every opportunity to show responsible and good governance so far.​

ANRP asserts that N116 billion cannot be spent without recourse to the National Assembly. It is an impeachable offence​ to so do​. The Party calls on NASS rise to the occasion to play its oversight role. Not to further abuse the process as they did with the 2018 budget, but to guide the executive arm in putting the amount to the best use for the good of the greatest number of the Nigerian people on a sustainable basis.​

The Party warns that the President Buhari administration should appreciate that this recovered loot belongs to every Nigerian and should not be causally frittered away on ‘ghost’​ families, in a process where there is no credible data, very little integrity, and not transparency.

ANRP notes that though President Buhari had in the past publicly declared that General Sani Abacha never stole, and has recently been full of praises for this biggest culprit in this affair; nothing confers on the president the absolute authority to deploy this recovered money as he pleases as it is the collective patrimony of all the people.

Join us. Learn more about us at: www.anrp.org.ng and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube: @AbundantNigeria

Sesugh Akume

National Spokesman

Office Telephone: 09064796674 (9 am – 5 pm)

Email: [email protected]

Comments

comments