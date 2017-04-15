#AREWAXIT; What a Nonsense Slogan? -By Abdullahi Garba Ramat

Some are seeing things in an obsolete fashion. To say that we are ready for Arewaxit is a sign of living in the past and a simple justification of what HRH Sunusi II described as thinking like 13th century generation. Even when we accept the distorted political history put forward by the erudite scholar to claimed what we were not, we cannot denied the present realities.

With the prevalence of extrimism and Boko Haram like ideology among our youths one could have seen the future as hopeless. One of the reason why cities like Kano were not turned to Homs and Paluja was the existence of this one and secular Nigeria. We are no more the Arewa we used to be. We are now our brothers killers not the keepers we were. We have replaced love with enmity, kindness with wickedness, hardwork with laziness, honesty with fraud and virtually losing all our values and moral virtues . Moral decadence is the stage we are in now.

We should stop pretending all is well when everything about us has been turned upside down. Think of a state we are to form with people still thinking that Almajiranci is a symbolic Islamic culture that need to be maintained and any effort to stop it is tantamount to blasphemy. A society that believed women education is a social problem, marriage is an enjoyment not responsibility. A society that celebrates the massacre of their neighbours, taking selfie with the bunch of the dead bodies with utmost happiness and joy just because they belongs to different sect within the same religion.

We may have all it requires for a nation to develop in terms of natural resources but our level of thinking fall short of a progressive society. We may have the most fertile land plus the so called discovered oil and other God given endowments but more likely to became another South Sudan. Arewaxit is not the answer. We should think critically, listen to those opt to speak with open mind and more importantly act objectively and support the bitter truth even when it is said by our enemy. God save Nigeria and its Unity.

-Engr Ramat a lecturer from kano is a public policy analyst .

Comments

comments