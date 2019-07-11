As Call Echoed, Free Sheikh Zakzaky! -By Najeeb Maigatari

A couple of day ago, the followers of Sheikh Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, stormed the national assembly in order to press home their demand- the release of their leader and his wife to attend to their deteriorating health. But not long after they were there, men of the NPF unprovoked opened fire with live ammunition at the peaceful protesters.

Two of the protesters, Mahmud and Ja’afar- all adolescents, were killed as a result while several dozens were injured. Contrary to the widely circulated reports that the Shiites attacked and killed police officer which the Federal Capital Territory Police Spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, refuted in his interview with men of press yesterday. He said, “We don’t have any casualty, no policeman died. Why would we hide such a thing? There was no casualty”. He also added that: “No police gun is missing, we have no record that the Shiite members snatched guns from our men”.

For the record, the followers of the Sheikh have been to the assembly quite a number of time. On various occasions they were ignored by the members of the red chamber. To be frank, on not more than three occasions were they listened to and their issues addressed. While the assembly is supposed to be a house for all- a crying shoulder for every citizen of Nigeria- empty promises, of unfailing intervention, is all the followers of the Sheikh got on daily basis; that is to say, whenever they were listened to.

Last week, from Monday through Friday, they have been to the assembly. In fact, they even prayed in congregation there. On Friday, a delegation led by Honorable Alhassan Ado Doguwa, from Kano met the protesters on behalf of the NASS leadership and promised them absolute and unwavering intervention especially that “the matter raised involves Sheikh Zakzaky’s health, which we, as the representative of all Nigerian citizens, must work to secure” he said. He also promised to present the case before the 9th assembly leadership, which he said will be different from the previous one in ensuring the fundamental rights of every citizen. It is on this regard that the followers of the Sheikh stormed the assembly, which unfortunately ended up bloody.

Sheikh Zakzaky’s fundamental rights and freedom- equal rights for every citizen of Nigeria irrespective of his tribe or religious belief- as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria, has been violated. His right to liberty and freedom of religious practice amongst others.

The followers of the Sheikh are very much concerned about his deteriorating health, and that of his wife. Recently, a delegation of specialists from abroad were allowed to carry out preliminary investigations- for the first time in four years- which they did and made public their findings.

The Sheikh according to the specialists is diagnosed with more than five life threatening health complications among of which two, lead and cadmium poisoning, are medical emergencies. The rest, CAD, glaucoma, stroke and hypertension are medical urgencies. But to this date- despite all these, the 60+ year old Sheikh is not allowed to attend to his health.

The story is no different with his wife Zeenah who according to the findings is diagnosed with bilateral osteoarthritis of the knee. A condition characterized by literally ‘eating up’ the bony cartilage of joints. Reportedly, Malama Zeenah is no longer walking on her feet, but using wheelchair. Hypertension, hyperthyroidism, chronic and severe stomachache were also diagnosed amongst other many various health complications.

The specialists have made it clear crystal that the duo need to be flown abroad for immediate and proper medical attention failure of which they may both loose their lives. Sheikh Zakzaky as reported by his only surviving son, is going through the worst period of these illnesses. The most disturbing of all is the fact that the Sheikh is currently experiencing symptoms similar to those he had before his first stroke attack.

It could be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has since December 2016 ordered the unconditional release of the Sheikh and his wife. According to the ruling, not only should the Sheikh be released but also compensated and house be built for him in an area of his own choice. A ruling which the Federal government failed to comply to this very date.

On another hand, a famous Sunni cleric in Kaduna, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was reported to have visited the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, over the weekend to stress and point out the looming dangers associated with the continued detention of Sheikh Zakzaky. He therefore asked Mr. Tinubu to pressure the president and ensure the release of the ailing Sheikh, at least to attend to his failing health.

Various other clergymen and people of conscience, well meaning Nigerians, international human rights organizations and peace-loving individuals across the globe have severally called on the Nigerian government to release the Sheikh and let justice- being a core principle of every society, be served. Another top Tijjaniyyah cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, has severally made a similar call.

The answer to this unending, unnecessary and avoidable bloodshed of innocent civilians is justice. Sheikh Zakzaky should be released unconditionally especially now that his health has deteriorated to the worse. As Martin Luther King Jr. said: “There can be no justice without peace, and there can be no peace without justice”.

With the legislators- members house of representatives, recently calling on the FG to immediately release Sheikh Zakzaky, it is obvious that the continued illegal detention of the Sheikh and his wife is not on the interest of the legislative, and certainly not the judiciary. Not even on the interest of every well meaning and peace loving Nigerian. There is no justification, whatsoever, for the continued detention of the Sheikh. But, the question is: on whose interest is Sheikh Zakzaky detained illegally, and his followers brutalized whenever they come out to protest peacefully and call for his release?

Najeeb Maigatari, [email protected]



