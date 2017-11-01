Asigidi Cult Group -By Efosa Ogbemudia

Asigidi Society in Nigeria was originated from Edo state in Nigeria, due to their great influence in governmental sector in Nigeria, They have spread to all parts in Nigeria .

The cult said to be originated from Benin, now operate through out the country. The politicians and forces in Nigeria are part of this Great Cult in Nigeria. They uses diabolical means to carry out their evil deeds. if one could understand its presence in the Eastern States which we all know as the citadel of violent secret cults, who would have taught that Northerners would buy a culture of such anti social cult with its attendant dysfunctional attributes? Although most of their members here in Kaduna are said to be indigenes of Benin but indigenes of these parts and other Southerners are also fast embracing it. Some say they are protected from high offices. I do not know about that, but what I do know is that if influential people who are supposed to be of exemplary characters are part of this national shame, then it must really be something to worry about. politician and well-placed Nigerians are part of this cult for God knows reason, what moral justification do they have to come up and condemn campus cults, which are only extensions or variations of native secret cults. The ritual murders that abound today are attributed to cults like Asigidi who make use youths, especially students to carry out such act just as politicians recruit them for political thuggery and violence. The Ogboni cult was acting same diabolical means of operation in Nigeria but the cult is now a reformed cult.

Asigidi society is still carrying out evil deeds in Nigeria. Some of their members are involve in human trafficking , they carry girls to Italy for prostitution. They have their own branch in Italy, this is to show the fast spread of this occult known as ASIGIDI to some part of this world. But conscience as parents, as elders, and as a people? Have things gone so bad that it cannot be corrected? Where are our Imams, Pastors and traditional rulers? Where are our mothers and our true African communal virtue? I would like to believe that there are still some virtuous minds that will want to come up and do something fast about this looming tragedy. As you read this, may be the question that bug your mind now is what can we do or say that has not be done or said? May be you think it may probably fade out the way it started.

Lie! Owegbe and other cults were prohibited long ago during and around the first republic, today it still hounds and exerts its negative influence and satanic practices in our society. Perhaps I have dwell well enough on the problem; I should begin to think in the line of what solution will undo these demonic trends that need urgent attention lest posterity blame us all for this impending catastrophe that may affect coming generations if not tackled head on and quickly enough.

Related

Comments

comments