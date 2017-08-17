Asigidi Occult threaten mother of two, forces son into exile

This is apparently not the best of times for the Idogei family of Esan central of Edo state as a dreaded Occultic group, Asigidi, has been for the past 10 years threatening members of the family.

Susan Idogie, a mother of two and the matriarch of the family is, as a result of the alleged threat, presently bedridden with stroke and has also been under serious depression. The alleged threat is so much that she is now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

Also, Felix Idogie, the eldest son of the family has also fled the country for some time now after consistent physical attack and alleged threat of African mesmerism from the cult that is firmly rooted in every part of the country. Series of reports were made at the police headquarters, Sapele road, Benin without any corresponding reprieve from this group.

According to one of the elders of the family, who is also an uncle to Felix Idogei , Mr Benjamin Osas, Asigidi, the dreaded occultic group, has been mounting pressure on the family to produce Felix Idogei to succeed his late father who, in his life time, was a prominent member of the cult which allows the first son to succeed him. Their refusal to concede to this demand has however led to series of attacks against the family.

Felix Idogei the second son of the family had to flee the country after series of attempts on his life which eventually allegedly consumed Fidelix, his immediate elder brother. The heat is now turned on their mother who is currently suffering from mental sickness and presently recuperating at a Lagos hospital.

Benjamin Osas is therefore appealing to relevant security agencies on behalf of the Idogei family for adequate protection and immediate clamp down on Asigidi and many other occultic group terrorising innocent families in Nigeria. According to him, “my family and I are devout Christians of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, we cannot serve God and mammon”.

He is also urging prominent churches and other religious organizations to fervently pray against cultisim and occultic practices in Nigeria saying, the nation is gradually being taken over by evil and forces of darkness.

