Assessing Enang and Udohs’ View, And The Akwa Ibomites Decision -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

It is so worrying that brotherhood is lost as politics has come to live with men, but it is even rather Worrying that here in one of the developing countries like Nigeria, we can’t get our acts together, listening to two assumed responsible men argue, without acceptance of which is right from which is wrong, to a level where it leads to on air burst ups, on a national radio, I therefore resumed once again, to the old testament of my opinion about how far we seems to be, as each dawn encroaches us.



A rundown of these figures include, Ita Enang, who is currently a senator, member of the national campaign council, appointed by the President himself, note he was a former PDP member, also is the current commissioner for information, Mr Charles Udoh, for the current governor, of Akwa Ibom, his Excellency, Udom Emmanuel.



The current commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mr Charles Udoh, from the Peoples Democratic Party, was outrightly unhappy when the credits of the current governor, (Emmanuel Udom ) was been attributed to the federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari, among a host of his achievements, based on the words of his counterpart, he, therefore, was forced to bring out projects conducted and initiated by the governor of Akwa Ibom, and about how the state has been able to document the highest annual report in the whole of Nigeria, audited, a sign of transparency, reading out so many necessary and including unnecessary reports for the common man, just to buttress his points, after almost four years.

Meanwhile the coordinator of the Buhari campaign, in Akwa Ibom state, Mr.Ita Enang, was also at the other end, defending the current Federal Government, of how implementation such as roads have been able to come to fruition through the Buhari Administration, ruling against the fact of Udoh, and claiming his words and fact were all lies, and perhaps he has forgotten he was on public radio’, saying the governor and his cohorts will rot in jail, and that he will make that come to pass, it then become so tragic that men who I presume where to guide us, are but there for nothing, but themselves.



As a Nigerian, who has not been pleased with the current trend and way through which the government is run, you might be on the same page with me that this country will still not be better off, even after the coming election, because the results seems already out even before we step to the polling units.



While Muhammudu Buhari was received warmly, during his campaign to the southern part of the country, it could be true, he might have came through air, not by road, if not, the two won’t argue about whether a seem is fine, and while Ita Enang keep, therefore, that the road is already getting to a better level, from ikom junction. Odupani Itu (which is not even part of Akwa Ibom, rather Cross-River), yet Udoh insisted that he passed through the same road few days ago, and nothing has points, He also claim , how the state is the only one, who, therefore, published its financial reports. outrightly Then the blame game goes on and on.



If the Akwa Ibom state published their financial reports, then Nigerians and Akwa Ibomites, should be able to get the invincible report easily, and the amount spent from the 54 billion naira should be made public, but till tomorrow, Nigerians might not be able to see this, come to think of it, Ita Enang, have no choice than to expose the through which revenue allocation of Akwa Ibom, ten times larger than some other states in Nigeria, but this areas , never ceases to the rule of and almost militants and vandalization of pipelines, where then has the money been going, from times immemorial.

“The most fraudulent government in Akwa Ibom history and I wait to see you in prison” the lawyer kept on muttering, so I ask, what drama has been performed one more time for us to hear, how bad it is for the Nigerian of today, lies and continuous lies, from the two individuals.



Therefore, accessing the Riverine Area, of the Niger is larger than what this piece could offer, but judging by what I have been able to deduce, there is no future of whatsoever for the Nigeria society today, if this current crops of people continue to lead us, it is true that people agree to disagree, and also true that, people disagree to agree, but in our case, disagreement here usually do not lead to favourable agreement, I mean where the common man in the streets could benefit, but unless it favours the minority of those controlling us, what I listen to by this two gentlemen is enough proof for me.



I hope the youths, and Citizens of Akwa Ibom could delve into the government of today and demand for accountability, in the sense that, they want to know how, their funds and wealth have been managed, most importantly, a new system should start to come into live , and the possibility of this, only will come with the Peoples power to control their Destiny.

It is appalling, that Ita Enang, answers a question from a Nigerian, that Birds of the same feather flocks together” for crying out loud, this is an individual who want clarification, and since the question wasn’t in his favor , he then judge immediately it was politically motivated, hopefully I hope, measures would be taken, appropriately, if only Nigeria works. He turns it to issues of discord, he point fingers to Udoms government, he can’t provide answers to facts which he results kept on speaking about, at one moment, he said, Udohs’ claim of industrialization in Akwa Ibom is privately owned, but who does he know owns them privately, there was no answers.



While Udoh at his end, listed out achievements, he couldn’t defend, toothpicks, coconut factories, and other forms of job providing amenities, including, other local industry rising out of the horizon, so I ask one more time, do these people really know what it means to be in government or are they just there as opportunist.



The two party’s argument, only provoke one thing, as a Nigerian citizen, an opportunity for us to know its not well up there, and importantly, the lost of statesmanship, in Nigeria political point of view, I really do hope, their disagreement won’t be swept under the carpet this time around, and much more let the people be involve in government, hold them for ransom, ask questions and demand accountability.

Kareem Azeez writes from Lagos State University.

[email protected]

08134249115

