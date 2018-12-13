ASUU Strike: Should We Remain Silent? -By Emmanuel Onyekwere

The above is the question that keeps me inert all night when I have to rest from the day’s toils and struggles. With the ‘small moves’ I have made over the social media, some concerned friends started to get nervous about my well-being with what looks like direct insult to the ruling class who have kept mute or rather pretentiously trying to show they are concerned how our dear youths (the leaders of tomorrow) languish at home when they should have been in school studying all in the name of ASUU strike.

I keep wondering how long we shall continue to deceive ourselves in this country while those who know the truth out of fear or whatever, come to the public with sugar-coated tongues singing the praise of bad leaders that should be chastised. This gives me the feeling that we are the true reason our leaders fail and fail woefully – we don’t tell them the truth.

The ASUU Strike is actually a plot by Nigerian politicians to recruit youths for political thuggery as usual – I was wondering who would work for them if the youths (who are mostly undergraduates in Government institutions) are all in school busy studying. One can easily refute this viewpoint calling it childish and baseless but can someone explain to me what the Federal Government has been deliberating with ASUU for over 5 weeks and nothing concrete has come out of it – are their (ASSU’s) agitations not explicable enough? Are they not unambiguous and justifiable?

This FG Drama with ASUU reminds me the story of THE WICKED MAN AND THE MAN IN THE PIT, there a man was helpless in a pit of about 25ft and the wicked man was surrounded by more 100 ladders that could actually help the poor man up but instead of throwing-in one of the ladders for the man to climb up he was stretching his hand (knowing fully that his hand times ten cannot get the poor man out, he was able to display to the poor man (who does not see the ladders) his (dishonest) desire to help him. Yes this is exactly what the Government is doing here, it could be that they are not concerned (probably because it does not affect them in any way) or because of the silent agendum (to use the youth), election is around the corner. In fact I have concrete proofs that majority of the youth who had gone home as a result of the ASUU strike are already working for the same politicians who choose political ambition over their education.

We should be in school now and not at home (on the streets). The government has gingled so much her devotedness to violence-free elections come 2019 but that I am afraid cannot be possible when you allow youths to flood streets because of Strike. Every youth must be honestly engaged (either working or studying), none should be on the street, we already have enough, let’s help make the work of the Security Agencies easier for them.

Emmanuel Onyekwere

[email protected]

Comments

comments