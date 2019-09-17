Atiku at the Appeal Court: A mere chasing of Shadows -By Ibrahim Rukayat

It could be recalled that the Federal appeal court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday the 11th of September 2019 headed by Justice Muhammad Garba, had given its final verdict on the Presidential Election Petition tribunal. The petition was filed by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and their presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; against the winning party -All Progressive Congress (APC), their presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari And The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court session which lasted for more than six hours nullified the charges against Muhammad Buhari for being unqualified for contesting as they say it’s not compulsory he tenders his certificate to the INEC before election; It also nullified the charges against the INEC servers as the course ruled that there’s nothing like INEC server; it also ruled against the petition filed against Atiku that he’s not a Cameroonian; among others.

The judgment which cleared the wind and satisfied most Nigerian augments the plaintiffs’ agony for they have resorted to seeking redress in the supreme court of the country as they claimed. Ab initio, it’s apparent to Nigerians that the presidential candidate of APC, Muhammadu Buhari won the election and Atiku seeking filing Election Petition at the appeal court is just the chasing of an obscured shadow.

This could be deduced from the way Nigerians used their quote of “it’s preferable to dine with a long known devil than a new angel” before during and after the election, which made people celebrated the candidate of the winning party after the tribunal.In addition to, ever since Nigeria’s federalism, no ruling president of the Federal republic of Nigeria has been impeached by the Legislative houses or nullified after being sworn in by the courts of law due to highly concentrated power enjoyed by the executive, immunity and laxity in the judicial system.

As earlier established above using this popular cliche that “he who pays the Piper dictate the tune”. The judiciary are more or less an employee of the executive due to the fact their salaries and other accrued benefits are under the jurisdiction of the executive. However, that may not be a strong premise to build upon but it goes a long way in determining the outcome at the appeal court. Also, the place of emotions and sentiment may also set in.

The Nigeria cultural milieu often give room for Peace rather than an upheaval in the country.

Upturning the tribunal judgement in favour of the opposition party may , putting into perspective the heinous politics in our country, lead to an unprecedented violence and disruption of the Nigeria political, social and cultural space. This sentiment may override the judgement of the judiciary and may probably and preferably maintain the status quo.

The victory the opposition party (PDP) cum their presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, envisaged will continue being a mirage in as much as the case is being ruled upon in the court of the land for the Judge’s payment are being made by the executives whom they’re filing a petition against. It will be of great interest to them to accept the defeat since the court ruled that Buhari is eminently qualified to contest and rule the country, then reapply in the next election maybe Nigerian will give him their mandates.