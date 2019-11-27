Atiku: Finally UnArticulated -By Femi Amosun

The final judgement pronounced by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, and unequivocally affirmed by the Supreme Court should be celebrated by progressive Nigerians. Despite the fact that many sagacious Nigerians are aware that the Nigerian Constitution does not require anyone to possess a Secondary School Certificate to be qualified to run for the Presidency, or any other elected offices incl Governorship, Senatorship etc yet we were bombarded with immaterial and nonsensical allusion that President Buhari did not have Secondary School Certificate hence he’s not qualified to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We were also acutely aware that the claim about INEC Server was another lousy allusion. Another debunked INEC Server Conspiracy theory. The final pronouncement by the Supreme Court debunked all PDP Conspiracy theories.

From the onset, it was clear that Atiku Abubakar, PDP and their collaborators were not acting in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. They started by launching a ludicrous Campaign across the nation and pronounced their ill-conceived Conspiracy theory about hunger in the land. It cannot be right that everything, anything, is about chop and quench. Their strategic intentions appear to be embedded in a quid pro quo scheme. The Stomach Infrastructure is another demystified Conspiracy theory.

Prior to the 2019 General Election, l also wrote and published a piece: Creative Communications and Political Campaign in Nigeria view

In the piece, l argued that any Issues-based strategy may not necessarily work in the favour of PDP. Furthermore, l enunciates that the prime reason why millions of Nigerians are facing hunger is because of the monumental scale of Public funds looted during the PDP 16 years in Office. In addition, l explicitly identified UNACCOUNTABILITY and IMPUNITY as the two biggest elephants in the lucid shadow of PDP. It was obvious that many Nigerians will reminisce that PDP, whilst in government committed an act of sheer unaccountability with impunity to the extent that looted public funds were shared among the selected few. PDP also failed to address the grotesque inequalities in Nigeria. They fanned the flames of corruption, championed egotistic self-important mental attitude and relentlessly displayed act of self-aggrandizement. But the fact was rock-solid; “Atiku cannot simply win the 2019 Presidential Election”. You cannot sell an obviously damaged product. Suffice to say that a sane man can sense or recognize danger from far afield.

At the commencement of the Election Campaign, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo during a town hall gathering in Lagos acquainted Nigerians about what he termed “Grand Corruption” in which a President directly take money (Cash) from the Central Bank of Nigeria. According to Prof. Osinbajo, in the last few weeks of the PDP Administration led by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan $192m was take from the CBN and shared among top PDP and erstwhile serving government officials. This was quickly followed by another N60 billions taken from the CBN and also shared.

Having observed the high-level of corruption in our country, Nigeria was categorized as a “Fantastically-Corrupt country” Astute Nigerians were also conscious of the facts that if the APC had lost the 2015 General Election, the monumental scale of looted public funds would have been notoriously covered-up with impunity. Despite all these startling and other financial improprieties and infractions, the PDP had the impudence to seek re-election in Nigeria.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the 2019 Presidential Election, Atiku Abubakar and PDP furiously filed an Appeal at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. While the Appeal proceeding was in progress, we witnessed Atiku and PDP protracted arrogance of how they will win at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, and even at the Supreme Court. At the height of their greedy ambitions, they invoked havoc in the land; they turned matter of national importance into a soap opera; they sensationalized and disseminated rumours across the land; they propagated salacious gossip and viciousness; many political opponents pour invectives on President Buhari with impunity; and with arrogant impertinence they projected themselves as victims. At some point, their misdemeanours became national embarrassment yet they did not show any compunction (second thoughts) or humility of any sort. Displaying arrogant impertinence is a sign of weakness, whilst constructive engagement provides the opportunity to fully comprehend or understand the issues or situation.

In the Bible, Proverbs 16 verse 28 says “Gossip is spread by wicked people” Verse 8:” I guide you in the way of wisdom and lead you along straight paths” Verse 14 explicitly states “Do not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evil men”

The whole Election Petition saga exposed an egregious level of ignorance and naivety among the PDP echelon. In an era of Internet tech where information can be projected at an unprecedented speed, why is it so difficult for these politicians to understand basis facts; every single action, rhetoric, covert or clandestine activity has profound implications i.e. how the international community would view (Perception), and respond, to Nigeria and Nigerians. Yet politicians and officials are nostalgic and parades themselves as “Peoples’ Champion”

With all the overwhelming proof of the monumental scale of corruption and looting perpetrated b/w 1999-2015, it’s incredible that many of these perpetrators are still running around like loose cannon. Interestingly majority of these insanely-corrupt erstwhile officials & politicians enjoys some clandestine immunity. Where else in the world do you see corrupt officials escape justice? Yet we shout from the roof top about “International Best Practice”

I do not subscribe to the euphemism or notion that “If you fight corruption; corruption will fight back” nor the assumption that these corrupters and looters are too smart for the current Government. A fire need three elements to burn, if you take out the oxygen the fire will be extinguished.

Igi ganganran ma guniloju ati okere la ti wo.

The mental culture of celebrating and glorifying “Personality” or Individual is no longer valid. As we’ve seen, the much-adored and highly-placed statesmen and elders are problematic to the development and progress of our country. Even the youths, who by definition should be at the critical point of learning and self development, are largely interested in illicit activities to make money. At this stage in our nation’s narration, we should be able to see through the smoke and the fog. We should be fighting corruption and political system that does not promote an egalitarian society. The APC-led government need to start putting Nigeria above any highly-placed individuals or groups of people.

Our Government should be articulating policies that moderate behaviour and checkmate all the loose cannons running around with dangerous and irresponsible ideologies and Conspiracy theories. Such moves are not “gagging”; it’s reinvigorating “Sanity” in our country. The philosophical inspiration can be drawn from Existentialism, the philosophical theory that emphasizes the existence of the individual person as a free and responsible agent determining his or her own development.

However, one may wonder what actually happened to all the iced champagne and exotic drinks lavishly procured for the mega celebration of the much-anticipated victory at the Tribunal. As Atiku and the Atikulators disappear into vortex of dishonour and shame, let’s express joy that Atiku is finally UNARTICULATED.

Femi Amosun writes from London, England. E: [email protected]