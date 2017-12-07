Atiku’s Tall Ambition And His Miserable PDP -By Joe Igbokwe

“Every truth passes through three stages before it is recognized In the first it is ridiculed, in the second it is opposed, in the third, it is regarded as self-evident.”- Arthur Schopenhauer

They tell me APC should stop the blame game and focus on the jobs that need to be done. I agree but those who destroyed our yesterday should keep quiet while we fix what needs to be fixed. The destroyers of yesterday do not show any remorse, they pretend that nothing went wrong in 16years, and they talk as if we are the ones that should apologize to them.

The shenanigans in their wildest imaginations think that we have all forgotten the pains they inflicted on us, how they frittered away billions of dollars of our hard-earned resources in the days of the oil boom, how they left Nigeria desolate, decimated and at best desecrated. They stole al the food, all the Children’s food and broke the pots and destroyed the plates and even the kitchens.

Come to Apapa and Tincan Island Ports and see the ruins they left behind. They were busy looting everything in sight and could not think about raising up the minimum wage. They were busy stealing every kobo in sight forgetting that a wise person saves for the rainy day. They even forgot one of their own, the South East that has been voting for them since 1999. They left Enugu-Onitsha Road to go under, they left Enugu-Port Harcourt road to go under, they abandoned Nnewi-Okigwe road to decay and then forgot the critical 2nd Niger Bridge.

Billions of dollars ‘invested’ in the Power Sector went under the drains, which opened the highways and byways to private properties in Europe, America, and Asia. Nigeria they left behind became a dumping ground for imported rice and other items which can be produced here.

While the massive looting was going in all fronts, our educational systems, Hospitals, Infrastructure, our National carrier could not be restored, security of the nation suffered without measure, and our Foreign Reserves depleted with reckless abandon. We woke to behold recession.

Today the idiots in PDP tell us that Nigerians are suffering, nothing is working and nothing is going on. They are Liars from the pit of hell, all. They have no shame, no regrets, and no remorse. They are planning to come back. They cannot even wait for what they destroyed to be fixed. They are pretending that the past never existed or that Nigerians have short memories. They have lost their thinking caps. They cannot trace their navigational compass. They missed the road to the promised land. They got lost in the land of Patmos.

Look at their man Friday, Atiku Abubakar, a sad reminder of our ugly past. He is talking tough as if we are strangers in Nigeria. The excess baggage is just too much to ignore. They want power back at all cost. Absolute nonsense! They play politics without principles. They seek power without responsibility. They seek wealth without work. A foolish constituency is the hobgoblin of small minds. The level of greed ravaging them is yet to be discovered scientifically. They are over bloated kids with a protozoan intellect. They have eyes but cannot see. They have ears but cannot hear. They need to receive brains.

Ah, ah, the fundamentals have changed. The era of Epicurean spirit is gone and gone forever. Great soldiers, great writers, great journalists do not die in their beds. In the fullness of time, we will checkmate their infantile hunger for power and wealth without responsibility. We will do our duty to the fatherland. We will tell them 1999-2015 story. The story of avaricious tendencies and rapacious greed on all fronts. A story of Alibaba and the forty thieves. The story of vicious plunderers and congenital thieves without conscience.

APC should not lose sleep over Atiku and PDP’s road to nowhere. Let us fix our eyes on the ball, doing the needful, fixing what needs to be fixed, and telling the story as it is.

This is Alhaji Atiku’s last chance and he knows it. President Buhari will retire him from politics in 2019, and that will be the end of the story.

In Chief Paul Unongo words, by 9.30am on the election day, Atiku would have been permanently retired and disgraced out of politics. It is only then that Turaki and his gang will know the difference between a leader and a dealer, the difference between light and darkness and the difference between Egbe( gun) and Egbe( kite).

Joe Igbokwe

LAGOS.

Related

Comments

comments