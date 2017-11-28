Away from barrows and goats, PVC is the real empowerment -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Empowerment is authority or power given to someone to do something and at times it could be referred to as material provisions provided to make life easy for a new generation. It is no news that new generation grows into maturity imbued with endless possibilities. Dreams, aspirations, and goals which surely will be met with realities and challenges needs empowerment. Parents and friends encourage us to make something of ourselves, and improve the environment and condition of the society and country we inherit.

With unlimited potential, and seemingly limited influence on the society around us, there is often a great risk to not grasp, to miss opportunities to make things better. But real happiness and fulfillment come to us by contributing, making things better, and adding to the rich fabric of our modern life. Better educated successive generations, and boundless opportunities provide us the chance to make positive changes, both individually in our own families and communities, and through the power of political action through community involvement and the voting unit. We can make positive differences in the world we are inheriting, regardless of how we view the current situation. We can do better, and must. Can we take a deep pause from the noise of stupid empowerment rendered by the Nigerian political class. The fact is any man can empower each other.

If they empower you with goats and barrow then you need not to shout, you only have to get involved and help improve our own lives and the lives of others by empowering yourself and and others with your PVC card. Never before has this generation been needed so keenly than in 2019 when the election come, now empower yourself with your PVC.

Related

Comments

comments