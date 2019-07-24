Bago: An Astute Parliamentarian -By Ahmed Haruna Tswata

With the 9th National Assemby already in place, and elected members presently engaged in different legislative engagements, Nigerians are waiting with bathed breath to see what they would do differently to put the nation on the path of development. Expectations are quite high, especially on issues that directly affect ordinary Nigerians.

Though the hallowed chamber of the House of Representatives is home to some of Nigeria’s brightest and prodigously sound minds, but one legislator truly stands out even among his contemporaries. He is our own Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, member, Representing Chanchanga Federal Constituency, Niger State. A courageous lawmaker, patriotic Nigerian, astute politician and a highly experienced parliamentarian.

Hon. Bago is a man of several firsts. He is the first to be ever re-elected in Chanchanga Federal Constituency as House of Representatives member since Nigeria’s return to constitutional democracy in 1999. He was first elected in 2011. Like the political tactician that he’s become, he has even surpassed the expectations or limits set by others in his engagements.

Even though Hon. Bago contested for the speaker of House of Representatives and lost to the incumbent, Hon. Femi Gbajagbiamila, he has since put all the pre and post election events behind him, and he’s ready for serious legislative business.

It is a statement of fact that Hon. Bago had a good outing in the election, ran an issue-based campaign which was based on equity and fairness, as he insisted, North Central deserved the Speakership due to massive supports and votes garnered by All Progressive Comgrss from the north central.

Hon. Bago in the spirit of sportsmanship accepted the outcome of the election and promised to work hand in hand with Speaker Gbajagbiamila in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Today, one can boldly say that Hon. Bago unarguably is one of the most popular politicians in Nigeria. He is a young Nigerian in his early forties, though young at heart but full of wisdom, energetic, compassionate and dedicated to the welfare of the masses.

As the former Chairman, House Committee on Maritime, he, along with the management of Maritime institutions in Nigeria introduced some wide reaching decisions that have improved and reposition maritime services in Nigeria.

As a youth himself, his strong base is the youth population. It is no secret that he is admired by alot of youths in his Constituency, state and of recent Nigeria at large. He has several projects to his name, for which posterity will surely remember him for. A legacy that will stand the test of time is his contributions to the development of his Constituency.

He attaches much premium to his relationship with others, regardless of their class. Bago treats whoever he meets with respect and love, and does not underestimate anyone irrespective of social status ,age ,religion or ethnic affiliations. This is simply why he is called Mr. Relatable by his colleagues, friends and political associates .

Hon.Bago started his political career on a great note as his first venture into politics he got elected as a member of house of representatives under the platform of the defunct CPC ,since then ,Hon Bago has not looked back as he has continued to wax stronger and making meaningful impacts in the lives of his people .

Nigeria as a country has witnessed alot of young leaders who have enmeshed their hands in dirty deals, hands full of gabbage. In this regards, Hon Bago stands out, as he has no gabbage in his hands.

He is a young leader with no dirty past. He is the type of leader Nigeria needs in her quest for development. It is my belief and prayers that in no distant future Nigerians would hand Hon. Bago a bigger responsibility for his transparency, pedigree and excellent human relations.

In his outing as an aspirant for the post of speaker, House of Representatives, he made it known that his aspiration was not about him, but his people, this has always been the style of Hon. Bago. The people’s interest comes first in whatever he does.

There are those who felt Bago not emerging as speaker is a big loss ,I stand to tell those people that Hon .Bago as a patriotic Nigerian is ready to serve the country in any capacity. He has already given his full support to the leadership of Hon. Gbajagbiamila, together they shall offer services that will take Nigeria to the next level in all areas of our national life.

When asked to show a man with large heart, generous, intelligent, I search no further as I readily point to Hon .Bago .

Nigerians would benefit a great service from Hon Bago as he and other leaders have taken the task to build a Nigeria of our dream.

Ahmed Haruna Tswata writes from Lugbe Abuja.