Bailout: Will the Paris Club refund make any difference? -By Uche Uwaleke

Concerned about the failure of many state governments to pay salaries of civil servants, President Muhammadu Buhari, according to media reports, has given his nod that the third tranche of what has become known as the Paris Club Refund be released to them. Although sub-national governments are entitled to these refunds as they arose from over-deductions from statutory allocations to the 36 states in respect of debt service obligations between 1995 and 2005, the approval represents yet another intervention by the Federal Government to rescue many states currently experiencing severe financial crisis.

It will be recalled that in the early days of the present administration, state governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, made a request for a bailout from the Federal Government to enable them clear arrears of several months’ salaries to their workers. Consequently, the Federal Government rolled out a relief package involving a special intervention fund packaged by the Central Bank of Nigeria that offered soft loans to the states, ranging from N250bn to N300bn as well as a debt relief programme designed by the Debt Management Office to enable state governments restructure their commercial loans put at over N660bn as of that time. The whole idea was to extend the duration of such loans, reduce their debt-servicing obligations and put states in a stronger position to at least pay salaries.

The impact of this relief package was negligible or so it seemed. Following sustained pressure by the state governors, the Federal Government in December 2016 released to the states the first tranche of Paris Club refund to the tune of N516.38bn on the understanding that a minimum of 50 per cent would be applied to offset outstanding salaries and pensions. Sadly, this also yielded very little results not least because many state governors had other priorities.

In May 2017, the Federal Government once again offered another relief package to the state governments to the effect that it would defer deductions from states’ Federation Account Allocations on their restructured loans. This “deferral”, which was a bailout by another name, amounted to a total of N10.9bn. Barely two months after this package was announced and seven months after the first tranche of the Paris Club refund was released to the states by the Federal Government, the former demanded and got in July 2017 the second tranche amounting to N243.795bn. Just like the previous rescue packages, the Federal Government had intended that the refund would enable the states to meet their obligations to workers and so had advised state governments to use between 50 per cent and 75 per cent of their share of the refund to clear the arrears of salaries and pensions considering the fact that the non-payment of salaries had contributed to the economic recession. The huge backlog of salaries in several states despite the various financial support extended by the Federal Government speaks volumes about the level of financial mismanagement in many states of the federation.

Once again, state governors are already salivating, anxiously expecting the third tranche of the Paris Club refund. Would the story be different this time round given the enormity of the financial challenges facing many states? This is doubtful. In its 2017 “State of States” report released recently, BudgIT, a non-governmental organisation, disclosed that “only four states could meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to borrowing or tapping donor funds and other extra-budgetary revenue sources”. The report noted further that state governments are heavily indebted to commercial banks to the extent that “average growth rate of states’ debt between 2012 and 2016 remains elevated at 22.16 per cent, while average growth rate of internally generated revenue is 9.04 per cent”.

This narrative on financial mismanagement and misplaced priorities equally resonates in the failure of many states to take advantage of even sector-specific funding opportunities provided by the Federal Government. A clear example is the UBE grant designed to ensure compulsory, uninterrupted nine years of primary and junior secondary school education throughout the country. Data from the Universal Basic Education Commission website indicate that unaccessed matching grant as of March 31, 2017 totalled a whopping N59.744bn. With the exception of Borno State, the remaining 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory had yet to fully access their UBE grants largely on account of inability to come up with matching funds as well as show evidence of proper utilisation of the grants earlier disbursed.

With the finances of many state governments dangling on a “steep rock face at the edge of the sea”, another Paris Club refund will only scratch the problem except it is accompanied by drastic measures aimed at improving states’ Internally Generated Revenue as well as enthroning transparency and accountability in the management of their finances. In the United States of America, the fiscal cliff challenge of 2013 was addressed through a combination of tax increases and across-the-board government spending cuts. The latter is particularly recommended for state governments in Nigeria.

To this end, the states can undertake significant cut in their bloated overhead and personnel costs. This could be achieved through streamlining Ministries, Departments and Agencies, reducing the number of political appointees, eliminating payroll fraud, establishing an Efficiency Unit and publishing audited accounts. State governors should resist the temptation of borrowing from commercial banks to execute projects. In this regard, it is heartening to note, following a recent disclosure by the chairman of the NGF, Abdulaziz Yari, of Zamfara State, that the 36 state governors were in talks with the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the issue of raising medium to long-term funds. With respect to borrowing, state Houses of Assembly should ensure that state governments comply with Section 42 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 which provides for borrowing limits and that loans are linked to viable projects. It is by so doing that this last tranche of the Paris Club refund would have the desired impact and pull the finances of many state governments away from the fiscal cliff.

