Bayero University Kano is Now Too Unsafe To Endure -By Bright Akoji

It is no longer news in Bayero University Kano as female students in the hostel for quite some time now have been experiencing different kind of attack, from robbers and bandit, invading the hostel, making away with their properties as well as injuring them and also making serious attempt in rapping them.

In a recent attack, a 200 Level student, Victoria Ochene, Was stabbed right in front of her room after coming back from class at about 3:14am in the Asia female hostel, leaving her in her own blood unconscious and in a severe pain. In filing this report, one of her roommate, a 200 Level Computer science student, Maryam Isaq, and her course mate Precious who is in Mass Communication and also 200 Level, shared with me how it actually happened and how she was rushed to the school clinic.

It was said that she was returning from class in the early hours of Friday when she approached her door to knock on her room mates, she stood to wait for them to open the door, as she turned back, she discovered a man in black, standing behind her requesting for her phone and what she was holding, in fear she threw her phone at him and screamed, calling for rescue. Maryam explained that in her effort to escape from the scene, the man on black rushed to her and stabbed her, leaving her in her own blood and unconscious. Immediately some of her room mate reached up to her having heard the shout. After opening the door, she was found lying on the floor in the hostel and immediately they called on the school security who then came and rushed her to the school clinic where she was given an immediate first aid to restore her to full consciousness before she was taken in for surgery.

Speaking with the chief security officer of the security unit, he explained that the condition has been taken under full control and her health will be given full attention and also he noted that effort will be made to ensure that those involved in the act will be brought to book.

Effort to speak with the security men on duty as at when the incident took place, proved abortive as they have closed for duty.

Some of the female student in one of the hostels explained that invading the hostel is something that happens almost on daily basis and this has left them in total fear of going out to read at night. A student who claimed anonymity explained that last semester a female student was rapped and no action was taken and the university authority never said a word about it. And also they expressed their displeasure at the rate the incessant attack by unknown individuals has been affecting their academic performance as they can’t go out with their male counterpart to read or to do tutorials as the case may be.

This singular act led to protest by students of the female hostel, where they took a procession to the VC’s home.

Speaking with the student union government, the PRO explained that the union is doing everything within its powers to ensure that female hotels are given utmost security so as to protect them from future occurrence.

Staying in the hostel use to be the best security one can get. But as it stands right now, Bayero University Kano has been a nightmare for the female students as some of them now prefers to stay outside the campus where they can get some relative security.

I write to bring to the notice of the University authority, and the general public to begin to place priority in their security so as to help the students live a secured and a comfortable life within the campus and in the hostel particularly, the female hostels.

Comments

comments