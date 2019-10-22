BBC 100 Women: Hidden Figures From Naija Women -By Muhammad Yahya Abubakar

It is imperative how Nigeria was blessed by enormose human capital and big brains across industries and sectors that are impacting positively globally. In today’s society women and youth demography which happened to be the most productive demography in business as it have been ascertained by a study conducted in Iceland.

The negligence of the media house to promote the effort of women achievements around the globe make it necessary to birth a series of TV show by BBC called the “BBC100 Women” in 2013 to showcase their achievements and influences.

Although these women were been recignized globally for their immense contribution but here in Nigeria we seem not to care so much about our own that manage somehow to fall on the list. How can we get to show the younger girls out there that their effort is worth while if we couldn’t applaud the struggles of their role models.

Among the women on the list include, Amina Jane Muhammed who was widely known for her MDGs activities that had help a lot lives in Nigeria during President Obasanjo’s regime. She was letter appointed minister of environment by President Buhari where she letter resign in order to take her new assignment as the Deputy Secretary General of United Nation. Prior to her appointment as the DSG of the UN, she have served in different capacity and different roles in the UN.

Also on the list was Temie Giwa-Tubosun known mostly as Oluwaloni Olamide Giwa or Mama One percent. She was a Nigerian-American health manager born in December, 1985. She was the founder of “One Percent Project” which is a LifeBank business enterprise in Nigeria working round o clock to improve access to blood transfusions in the country.

Yet mysterious, the iron lady. Obiageli Ezekwesili popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili, she was a Nigerian chartered accountant from Anambra state and was born April 28, 1963, married to Pastor Nedu Ezekwesili of RCCG. She was the co-founder of Transparency International, serving a pioneer director of the global anti-corruption body in Germany. She served as Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and then as Federal Minister of Education in President Obasanjo’s regime. She also served as the Vice President of World Bank African division and was part of the nominees for 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

Another hidden figure from Nigeria that form part of the BBC100 Women list was Olufunmilola Adeku Iyanda born July 27, 1971 known most as Funmi Iyanda. She was a Nigerian talk show host, journalist and blogger. She produces and hosted New Dawn with Funmi which was aired on the national network for over eight years. She was also the CEO of Ignite Media and was honored as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the WEF and recently named one of Forbes 20 Youngest Power Women in Africa.

Rabia Salihu Sa’id was a Nigerian professor of atmospheric and space-weather physics and a researcher at Bayero University Kano. She was an advocate and mentor for young wonen in science with the Visiola Foundation and Peace Corps, she co-founded Nigeria’s Association of Women Physicists. She was an advocate and mentor of STEM education and is a facilitator for the British Council’s Active Citizens’ Program.

Another legendary woman of honor I mysteriously encounter on the list was Funke Bucknor-Obruthe born June 27, 1976. She is a Nigerian entrepreneur and lawyer. She is the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events and is regarded as one of Nigeria’s pioneering event planners.

Tiwatope Savage known most with her stage name as Tiwa Savage born in the 80s. She is a Nigerian singer, vocalist, songwriter and actress. She began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Micheal and Mary Blige. After graduating from Barklee College of Music London she signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009. She later moved back to Lagos and signed with Mavin Records in 2012. She made her first appearance on the label’s compilation album Solar Plexus, released that same year.

The last woman on the lead list was Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala born on June 13, 1954. She was an economist and international development expert. She sat on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and the African Risk Capacity. She worked 25 years at World Bank as a development economist rising through to the position of Managing Director Operations. She also served two terms as Minister of Finance under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively.