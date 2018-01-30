Before APC Scam Us Again… -By Ogundana Michael Rotimi

In the words of the 34th President of the United States of America- Dwight Eisenhower, “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” This statement best describes the ruling party- All Progressive Congress (APC), as it stands now.

Yes, politicians will say whatever it takes to get elected. Every one of them swears that they will be less corrupt, and less corruptible, than the lot in power. Eventually, when they get elected and sit on their various ambitious seats, they forget some of their promises, they even deny some- as President Buhari and the APC have repeatedly done, while they ignore the rest promises.

The time is come again, the season is here once more- the season of deceits, scams, lies and theft- when politicians say whatever we want to hear just to get our votes, when they do what they feel we want to see just to get our supports, but it has become incumbent on us, not to fall for that again. They tricked us once, shame on them. If we let them trick us again, shame on us!

Saying that I am disappointed in this government is just me trying to water down my level of disappointment. The anxiety to which this government was ushered in is second to none. It was perhaps the only government in the history of the country ushered in on the ground of integrity and incorruptibility, after the downpour of the rain of corruption and thunderstorms of impunity that befell the nation under the previous administration. Nigerians- tired of the previous administration, led by Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, took that annoyance to the polls on March 28, 2015, with high hope and aspirations and voted out an incumbent president, with the hope to have a more reliable and prosperous country, – this perhaps is one of the biggest political development in the history of the country. Unfortunately, their hope soon became battered and shattered, after President Buhari failed to live up to expectations.

The choice for President Buhari by many Nigerians may not have been their preference, but the political structure under which our society operates presented a case between evil and less evil- a difficult choice between the devil and the deep blue sea. However, because of the frustration and the high level of corruption witnessed under the watch of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Nigerians opted for a less evil in the person of president Buhari.

This choice, however, was largely influenced by the manner in which the party, while as an opposition party presented itself- as an alternative for progress, development and good governance. They presented good and credible ideas on what they would do to advance the course of development of the nation. Hence having weighed their options; Nigerians considered the APC as being better for the job.

Unfortunately, things started looking bad and ugly few weeks after the inauguration of Mr. President. Firstly, it took over 6 months for a perceived prepared party and candidate to have his cabinet running. Secondly, the blame game and excuses started, then they made a total mess of their first budget. Then they find it difficult to manage the economy- the usual excuse about the dwindled crude oil price was lame and lazy. Afterwards, the anti-corruption stand of the administration soon became mere political and toothless.

Suddenly, the party that promised 3 million jobs per year could not even keep 3 thousand jobs per year- those who were even previously employed started losing their jobs. The same party that promised restructuring unexpectedly started asking for the meaning of restructuring. Then, the same party that screwed the previous government on fuel scarcity could not maintain a stable cost and readily available supply of fuel. Next, the same party that promised fire and fury on corruption started dining with corruption and swimming its allegations. #BabachirGate, #MainaGate, the National Intelligence Agency Scandal- NIA, and the rest.

Additional, same party that frowned so terribly against incompetence now had incompetence and excellence placed at the same level in justification for appointing dead men into the board of government agencies. The same party that called out the previous government for its poor handling of the Boko Haram insurgency is now handling the herdsmen brutality with levity.

The perceived aggression and annoyance currently being displayed by a large cross-section of the populace is a function of the cumulative disappointments experienced under the leadership of the APC and the President.

After all, I do not expect Nigerians not to be hurt and angry after putting so much hope in a change mantra, committed resources for a better society and then have it wasted by an unprepared, pretentious and incompetent president. It is nothing less than feeling of being scammed!

There is no way to explain and justify the APC`s actions and reactions to national issues post 2015- since it became the ruling party, without calling it a SCAM.

Apparently, President Buhari is on a slippery slope- he is sliding down with no friction, it doesn`t seem ready to pay attention to the voices of reason- he looks more comfortable to dance to the drums and songs of praises being sung by sycophants than listen to the cautious calls from people calling his attention to the many flaws of his administration. He sure must have had his mind made up to return to Daura- his hometown, come 2019. This is obvious!

However, before we are scammed again, I consider it incumbent to remind us of the scam that befell us in the name of change being propagated by the current ruling party- APC, this must not be allowed to repeat itself.

Nigerians must realise that a leader that denies his party manifestoes and promises made during the campaign after he was elected will do it again. While a party that produces a candidate that does not believe in the ideology of the party is nothing but confused and indeed just a conspiracy to grab power. It is a SCAM!

Therefore, as 2019 approaches and politicians start behaving like politicians, this is a wake-up call to all Nigerians to look beyond just the political parties involved, but be prepared to vote nothing but COMPETENCE AND CHARACTER, before we are scammed again.

Remember, once bitten, twice shy.

God Bless Nigeria!

Ogundana Michael Rotimi

I tweet @MickeySunny.

