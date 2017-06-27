Before it is too late -By Sinmiloluwa Omole

I was not even born then, but history said this was how it started, the civil war of 1967. People went about their business on an ordinary day like this. By the time it was afternoon, neighbours who joked with one another some minutes back became sworn enemies. Friends murdered one another. Business deals went sour and families were wasted.

It is quite amazing that drums of war are being rolled out yet again by youths, youths who have the opportunity to make good use of history. It is amazing how youths of nowadays bask in ignorance of what they know nothing about except for the “they said” story. Yet, they agitate with angry fist high up in the air to protect a baseless value and history that was sentimentally handed down, void of objectivity.

Youths started the war in 1967. They should ask the major actors of that event what they think of the present tension caused by the IPOB agitation for Biafra and the Arewa youths’ quit notice to the Igbo resident in the North to leave the region before October 1. Now they know better. Some of them shake their heads in pity at the reckless abandon with which the youths fight and agitate for what they know nothing about. It is said that one thorn of experience is worth a whole wilderness of warning. I have had the privilege of eavesdropping (yes, you read right) on a distinguished gentleman of the society, who fought as a Biafran soldier. From his chat with his friend, I gleaned that he would never pray for such an experience again and that Nigeria had better remain one.

At the instance of youths giving quit notice, I ask myself if the Nigerian Constitution has anything to say about such an act. Sections 37, 42 and 43 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are very apt about a citizen’s right to own and acquire immovable property anywhere in Nigeria, regardless of the ethnic group or religion they belong, and to live peaceably there without any disturbance from any person howsoever called. These sections of the law have a further backing in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948 to which Nigeria subscribed. Let me be quick to say that this is not about theoretical law, but a substantive law of human rights. Simply put, it is a preconceived natural right of a human being. People have the (human) right to live wherever they want to live. To this end, it is abhorrent for people who were trained, and cultured by teachers, instructors and lecturers from multifarious tribes to make such malicious threats.

The tension and cold war between the northerners and easterners in Nigeria have their roots in the protection of tribal interests (even in the military). However, no northerner can say they never had that Igbo friend or colleague either in primary, secondary, university or even at one point in life, whose friendship they cherished, not because he is Igbo, but because he is human, and they just “flowed”, regardless of their tribe or religion. Neither can the Igbo man deny the good time he spends chatting with his pleasant “maishai” or even his good northern neighbour, who helps him change his dollars at a very good rate. We all go to the market and buy foodstuffs from people regardless of their tribe and religion, provided they sell to us quality products at very good prices.

This issue of tribal and religious sentiments has been the bane of Nigeria’s unity and progress. Nevertheless, mystery and beauty lie in our diversity, in our tribes and tongues. But we fail to see this.

Let us imagine this scenario: You tell the Igbo to leave the north. They leave. You have the north to yourself forgetting there are still different tongues and tribes even in the core North. Before you know it again, Hausa/Fulani, Kanuri or Cuba will want their own land or state due to marginalisation. Eventually, we would be talking about another quit notice even in the north. The same fate would hit the east. After the exhilaration of the independence of Biafra would have gone down, some different tongues would see another as an outcast, who by “cultural history” is not permitted to rule over another tongue. What about the Aguleri-Umuleri war? Have we given these issues deep consideration? “The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain…” Are we thinking of our great grandparents and ancestors whose lives were sacrificed for the unity of this country and on whose blood the youths and some “funny” elders, now stand to make unguarded statements, issuing incendiary threats? No, not many (if not all) were born in 1967. But history is there for us to read, study and analyse. The experience is an unfortunate scar that will forever remind us of the need to start working on our unity, rather than opening up an injury we are still nursing to heal 50 years on.

While the country may be divided into regions, already, the land has soaked the blood of many innocent Nigerians from various tribes and ethnic groups. That is why no one has and will have the monopoly of this great country. Our peaceful habitation in any region of this country has been collectively paid for by our ancestors with precious lives. Peace has every reason to reign in this country. If only we can be more tolerant of one another… like we tolerate that annoying sibling or friend. No two persons can be the same, not even in a family. Quit notice will not bring peace or rest. IPOB would not give the power expected by its agitators.

If we allow the disintegration of Nigeria, it will never end internecine conflicts basically for two reasons. One, we are humans. As long there are two people in the universe, there will still be conflicts, even if the people are of the same mother. Second, even if we cut out the Igbo speaking parts from the country, it would be foolhardy to think there would not be disputes over boundaries/territories. Therefore, human conflict may never end. The drums of war are so discordantly incoherent we cannot dance to its rhythm. The present cacophonous threats, pose great danger to our existence as a people and as a country. We are too interdependent to be divided now.

In conclusion, many years ago, the great and erudite justice Kayode Eso (of the blessed memory) said Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder. What can we say about that keg today, with all the hate speeches and silent killings causing tension? The keg may be cracked open and become perilously exposed to the blazing heat we are generating. It may just explode in our faces, causing a premature Armageddon for the country and the anticipated start, for which we are agitating. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.

