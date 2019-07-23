National Issues
Before Shiites is labelled a terrorist group -By Rahaman Onike
Monday’s Police-Shiites class in Abuja conjure up a mental image of
The Shiites, agitation was not unexpected. Since December 2015 that Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has been in detention for alleged murder among other accusations, his followers
Obviously, if what Shiites described as peaceful protest will be so regarded there wouldn’t have been reports of violence that day. With the Premium Times report of the protest, it was alleged that the Shiites threw petrol bombs as part of the protest. What this implies is that
Out of the total casualties recorded during Monday’s Shiites protest, the most devastating was the death of Precious Owolabi, the 23 years old Corps member serving with Channels TV.
The death of this promising young Journalist is a reminder of gory tales of how many brilliant Journalists had lost their lives in the course of performing their professional duties. With the circumstance of this sudden and untimely death of Precious Owolabi, public attention is once again being drawn to the reality that journalism could be hazardous and adventurous.
It is high time the federal government took decisive action to curtail the violent agitation by Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise referred to as Shiites.
Apart from the use of moderate force by the police, government should think of Psychological measures rather than relying on the use of force alone to cause the Shiites to retreat.
By nature, character and activities of Islamic sects, no serious government would take their threats as empty noise. I am sure that President Muhammed Buhari with his military background understand the psychology of the militants that they would not mind sacrificing their lives in the course of struggle. This is part of the reasons why Boko Haram survives till now.
It won’t be in our nation’s best interest for the government to allow Shiites crisis to escalate or become another deadly terrorist group like
Given the number of security personnel that the nation had lost to restiveness of Shittes in the last three years, I think the government needs a more intelligent approach and proactive strategy to curtail the excesses of the sect.
One other worrisome angle to the whole scenario was the killing of DSP Usman Umar
If the account by Mr Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer is anything to go by, the claim by Shiites that their protests were peaceful would be rejected. With the death toll after Mondays’ mayhem and cost implication of NEMA equipment set ablaze and
Now that the call for the urgent release of Mallam El-Zakzaky is becoming a popular demand in the country, this will remain a wishful thinking so far the federal government has already made contrary pronouncement on the issue.
In a way, President Muhammed Buhari may not be wrong after all, giving the fact that there was virtually no valid and subsisting court order to effect the release of IMN leader, El-Zakzaky.
The much talked about
Since he was held on a charge of culpable homicide, the offence of such grievous nature is ordinarily not bailable except on exceptional grounds mostly if the suspect suffers life-threatening ill-health
Unfortunately, those clamouring for his release seem to be unaware that currently there is no subsisting order for the release of El-Zakazaky upon his arraignment for culpable homicide.
With the current reality, what El-Zakzaky’s legal team can do to assist their client is to ensure that the court expeditiously
One important point to make clear here is that it is not Buhari/Federal Government that is holding El-Zakzaky for homicide charge and being responsible for his bail refusal. If anybody is to be blamed at all, I think it should be El-Rufai/Kaduna State Government.
Assuming El-ZakZaky was charged for insurrection or terrorism, probably he would have been charged by the Federal Government instead of Kaduna State Government that is currently holding him on the charge of culpable homicide.
Whatever other extraneous reasons for holding him, the best strategy to ensure his release
Rahaman Onike, Public Affairs Analyst writes from Oyo, Oyo State.
Email:[email protected]
