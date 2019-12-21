Between Ayo Adebanjo And Maitama Sule -By ‘Tunji Ajibade

The Yoruba elder, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, gave an interview on TV recently. He talked about diverse national issues. But his views on ethnic relations and occurrences in the game of politics among Nigerians give me reasons to be concerned. Adebanjo’s outing also reminded me of someone from his generation, the late Maitama Sule, a former minister and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN. Why? One reason is the strong “us versus them” element in Adebanjo’s narrative. The other is that while speaking in defence of the South-West, he casts a certain part of the country in negative light. This is common among most Nigerians who defend ethnic position, and I wonder how helpful this is at this stage in our nation’s development.

People are free to canvass whatever position they wish. Socio-cultural groups, one of which Adebanjo is a chieftain, are entitled to their views as ethnic defenders. But in doing this, they have the habit of presenting ‘others’ as devils. Must they? This is spreading hatred among our diverse peoples. Meanwhile, just as there are those who defend tribes, there’re people who’re interested in promoting our common humanity as Nigerians. I belong here. Meanwhile, there’s a backdrop to my interest in Adebanjo’s interview. One thing I enjoy doing is listening to elders. When I was mature enough to realise there are gems in doing this, I began to visit my father purposely to hear him talk. I regret I didn’t start earlier than I did. For he died, in his nineties, shortly after. Through him, I began to see the enormity of wisdom that the typical Yoruba elder can embody. I never heard my father say negative things about other people, rather he would find reasons to accept their action. The lasting impact on me is that I’m uncomfortable with quarrelsome people and those who bad-mouth others. My father’s departure makes me appreciate listening to elders, and what I like to hear are words of wisdom, words that inspire. If what an elder says isn’t what reconciles, builds peace, encourages one to always see goodness in others, I form a low opinion of him and switch off.

There’s yet another backdrop. I still recall things that adults said to me from the time I was four years old or thereabout. I recall expressions, gestures, both positive and negative. I still remember adults who had positive attitude when I was a child with fondness and respect. My experiences as a child make me converse with children nowadays as though I’m conversing with adults. I take my time to explain things, making it known that I want them to always see the positive in others. Generally, I’m drawn to people who are positive about others and are positive about life. The summary is that I like elders who consciously make the younger generations focus more on the positive angles to people, rather than the negative.

In the recent past, I had seen some Yoruba elders come out of some caucus meeting to speak to journalists; they had this angry militant mien, and they mostly sent hate-filled words to northerners about national issues. I find this off-putting. The impression of the Yoruba that I cherish is one whose people are decorous and diplomatic. “Ibi gereje la a b’agba” (elders conduct themselves with delicateness) is one saying that captures how Yoruba elders habitually handle issues. Yoruba elders that I sit and listen to speak with measured calmness no matter how offended they feel. They exude wisdom, carefully choosing their words. They have issues burning in their mind, but because the Yoruba believe an elder should always be found conducting themselves like an elder, they exercise restraint. I admire this. Aside from my personal experiences, what others have written about Yoruba mannerism and customs inform my view. An example is in Rev. Johnson’s book, ‘History of the Yoruba’, written in the 19th century.

Johnson notes thus about the Yoruba: “No nation is more remarkable for cautiousness and for putting themselves generally on the safe side… they can effect by diplomacy what they cannot accomplish by force, in which proceeding the Oyos differ widely from the other tribes, some of whom are characterised by a proud and intractable spirit”. Yet, according to Johnson, the Yoruba are no less determined (as other tribes) to carry out their object although the means they use to effect this is essentially different. To me, the militant, anger-laden manner some Yoruba elders express their views on national issues, especially ethnic relations, doesn’t reflect the best that the Yoruba people are. The Yoruba are more refined than that, and I feel embarrassed by any public display to the contrary. Added to this is the general approach of calling attention to national challenges or the situation of the Yoruba by demonising other tribes. Must others be cast as devils before they state what they want done differently in our union?

Comments on national issues by persons that one should assume ought to know better have made me conclude that people who think things through and reach objective conclusions are rare. Not long ago, I commended on this page how Gareth Southgate, England’s football coach, gave a response that showed he was a man who thought things through. Black players in his team were insulted during a match in another country. Journalists sought his opinion on this and he said that exactly the same thing happened in England too. He meant there was no point demonising others for the same thing that people in his country did regularly. I find it incomprehensible that some Yoruba continue to spread hatred about the Fulani based on the wars of conquest in the 19th century. Meanwhile, the Yoruba also engaged in wars of conquest for centuries. My forebears, the Alaafins, presided over the expansion of Oyo Empire from the present-day Kogi State all the way to Ghana, and parts of Burkina Faso and Mali (as a map displayed recently by the BBC in Zainab Badawi’s documentary, ‘History of Africa’, shows). That’s about ¾ of the size of current day Nigeria.

How did the Yoruba control such a vast territory? They took over places from others, just like the Fulani Jihadists did in the 19th century and for which some still call them all manner of names. When anyone places certain occurrences in proper historical context; when they relate them to what their own people have done, it will be easy for them to see that humans behave the same way everywhere. They’ll see the uselessness of looking at issues from ethnocentric perspective, sowing the seed of hatred in the process. Most southerners commonly demonise “northerners” for what human beings do everywhere (i.e. conquer others) if they have the opportunity to so do? I put it down to failure to think things through, helped by a general lack of awareness of the trajectory of the history of the human race.

People who had no prior information on the history and politics of this nation (except bits and pieces they pick here and there) listened to Adebanjo’s narrative that time. But I’m familiar with the things he talked about, and with each sentence he made my mind separated the grain from the chaff. This should be the case with a background in Political Science from B.Sc to Ph.D which makes me identify certain common phenomena in politics and ethnic relations across countries and continents. In addition was the advantage of studying ‘History of West Africa’ in secondary school, ‘Government’ at ‘A’ Level where politics of the First and Second Republics as well as the constitutional development of Nigeria and other West African countries had to be learnt. This amounts to having a broader perspective when assessing politics, power, and ethnic relations. So, Adebanjo’s interview must draw conflicted responses since not all his listeners were without prior knowledge of what he was talking about.

Even among those who have academic background that’s different from mine, only bigoted persons would completely agree with Adebanjo’s often negative depiction of relations between northerners and southerners. This elder said he had witnessed politics and ethnic relations in this nation since 1949. Good, and I appreciate the fact that he’s talking about it. But I think there are aspects of his narratives that the older generation shouldn’t burden younger generations of Nigerians with.

To be continued next Friday.