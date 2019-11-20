Between Buhari, His Men Of Traducer And The Kogi And Bayelsa Blues… -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

Tell me one politician who maliciously maligned President Muhammadu Buhari that hasn’t gone oblivion! From former president Olusegun Obasanjo down to former President of the Senate Dr Saraki now to the very inconsequential Reno Omokri. Like harmattan fire, they all have fizzled out in reference. Buhari may not be the best of men but he is certainly a best of men with beautiful reference to character. Those who are sincere with their dealings with others and protect what is kept in their stead are always given the fortress of divine protection. It is not magic but proven reality .

Those who started the ‘red card’ bravado have been pushed to the dustbin of history, Tuface Idibia almost ruined his legendary career when he nearly caved in to the manipulation of mischief-makers to hurry back Buhari from his sickness. Tuface wanted Buhari removed from office because he was ill. Staging a protest for a man afflicted by nature and struggling for life fa! Indeed some people can be ‘incurably’ insensitive. It took sheer luck for Charly Boy to escape the fury of the street when he towed the lane of traducy against the man Buhari. The proponents of the hurriedly assembled ‘Third Force’ are not only in disarray but battling hard against the forces of nature that have wrecked them.

All the assemblymen that booed Buhari when he went to submit the 2019 budget are not only far from the National Assembly complex today but far from the political decisions of Nigeria. The last of them who asked the president to go back to London to have his head checked is today running from pillar to post crying for survival. Having climbed all the trees, scaled all the walls, jumped off all the moving vehicles and feigned all the theatrics, he is almost on the way out of the complex that made him rude, uncourteous and rambunctious.

While it’s immoral to gloat over the misfortune of others, it is also pertinent to remind ourselves never to make the lives of others our burden. If you cannot help a man grow, then don’t be a clog in the wheel of his aspirations. Buhari suffered needless character demolition and constricted onslaught by those who were meant to help him make Nigeria grow. Because he is genuine in his covenant with Nigerians, he keeps triumphing over the combined forces of evil plotters, usurpers and self-acclaimed landlords of the Nigerian project.

As we use to echo in football viewing house, ‘One by one, dem don dey go’ and in political Siberia have all the traducers of Buhari gone. Indeed, he who God has blessed, no fang of ‘hasada’ can come near him, again, Buhari escapes their plots.

When we advised them that politics is nothing but the struggle for self aspirations, they look at me and called me names. Never in your life hold obstinate to heart anything about politics. I have seen wives going differently from their husbands on matters of politics, I have seen two brothers defining their political leanings differently. In ABU Zaria, Dr Tafida of Political Science was dialectically opposed to his father who was a staunch and even founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP. Who would have imagined Buba Galadima would stand in opposite political direction with Buhari? This man was Buhari, lived Buhari and almost died Buhari- one day, we woke up to see him in the PDP living and breathing Atiku this time around.

Now let me give you a shocker, yesterday, two former leaders of this country put a call to Yahaya Bello of Kogi yesterday- congratulating him on his victory even when the election hasn’t been concluded oh! At a time Buhari hasn’t even taken a glance of the election results. That’s the ways of politicians, they are in constant realignment. They give no room for the loser, they forge ahead with the winners. It’s a lamentable reality. Politics to them is like a game of soccer, you win today and lose tomorrow – they waste no time with yesterday, they move ahead with today with the hope of meeting tomorrow.

The greatest shock came from Bayelsa, where former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan collapsed his political structures into the APC. He followed suit by mobilising necessary resources for the APC, in fact, the food the APC machinery ate was prepared by Madam Patience Jonathan! Yes, same mama Pee that denigrated the APC as a janjaweed party and described Buhari as braindead. All these became history because of her interest – which is very legitimate. In politics, what matters is your interest, the rest is inconsequential.

Now to my crux of discourse, so the many people who lost friendships because of Jonathan and Buhari what is your lot now? Where do you hide your face? Because of support for politicians, you denigrated yourselves, killed your relationships and altered your network. Again, what is your gain? I was a helpless victim of this malady where people turned against me because of my political leanings. Some went as far as blocking me on social media because of my love for Buhari and their love for Jonathan. Only weak and insecure minds take issues of politics personal. We must learn from the lives of politicians who approach politics as a game of interest and not way of life. They fight in the surface and align in the closets.

Dear ‘I -do- pass political enthusiasts, learn from the lives of former Governor Ayo Fayose and Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti who tore themselves to shreds recently but were together over the weekend hugging and kissing themselves at the wedding of the son of Fayose. What that event implied is to laugh at your naivety that while you kill friendship for us, we wax stronger in our interests. This is the time to borrow sense and stop killing yourself over politicians. Enough said…