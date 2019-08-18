National Issues
Beyond Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s ugly experience -By Joyce Unegbu
Believe me this whole drama goes beyond this senator or Ipob or even Igbos. I wouldn’t be surprised if another Nigerian politician of another tribe is attacked abroad another time.
After watching the video, which I watched over and over again, I felt very sad, very very sad indeed. But I feel even sadder when I see the comments of many Nigerians who shortsightedly narrow it all down to Igbo/Ipob/ Ekweremadu etc.
Well what I see is a different scenario. Watching that video, I saw very angry, frustrated Nigerian youths mostly, who found an available Nigerian politician to unleash their age long bottled up frustration and anger on!
In fact what I foresee is a situation whereby young but very very angry Nigerians who driven away to foreign lands (where they are slaving away) by very harsh economic situation at home, occasioned by outrageous cases of corrupt practices among Nigerian politicians, find an avenue to vent their anger on an unlucky politician visiting a foreign country. I think it is a case of the chicken coming home to roost!
Just think about the anger burning in the hearts of these young Nigerians who after the ordeal of the Mediterranean sea cum Libya experience etc, and eventually facing harsh conditions in Europe where they finally berth; imagine them struggling to eke out a living with many of them barely managing to survive, then imagine them reading about the millions and billions being carted away by politicians back home with most of them walking away unscathed, imagine their anger then when they see them abroad where they can easily get at them without being shot at? Imagine what follows…
Do you now see that this thing isnt just about this senator or ipob or Igbos? It is about ANGER, BITTERNESS and FRUSTRATION!!!! It is about TRANSFERED AGGRESSION!!! Is about ANGER against Nigeria!!!
Honestly if I were a Nigerian politician, I would minimize the rate I travel out but better still, I would nudge my fellow politicians into sincere action towards FIXING this country called NIGERIA! But that is only if I were a politician!
Nb: the above narrative is just my thought, of course, concerning the whole Ekweremadu saga, but just think about it.
