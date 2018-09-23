Biafra: Where Is Nnamdi Kanu? -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Recently, a former governor of one of the South-Eastern states in the country, in the media was quoted as saying that Nnamdi Kanu, who allegedly disappeared since September last year, is safe and sound “in London.” However, the former governor seemed not to have given any proof or evidence to validate his claim.

If it is true that Nnamdi Kanu is safe and sound in London, then the former governor should please let the masses know whether he actually saw Nnamdi Kanu in the streets of London or maybe he heard somebody that said he saw Nnamdi Kanu in London.

I believe that full information on the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu is worth disclosing, as there are speculations from different quarters that Nnamdi Kanu may have been killed. At this moment, the masses need more proof or evidence that Nnamdi Kanu is really alive, safe and sound in London.

I appeal to the former governor that if he is indeed sure that Nnamdi Kanu is in London, he should release much more convincing details of his discovery to the media.

