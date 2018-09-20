Biafraid: Oriental Times Deletes “Nnamdi Kanu: The Price Of Cheap Popularity” And Apologises To Readers -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

In what could be described as “Biafraid”, a popular online news agency in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Oriental Times has deleted a critical article on Nnamdi Kanu it had published on its website. According to its FB

Due to the serious and overwhelming protest by our readers against article by one Isaiah Ogedegbe which alleged that “Nnamdi Kanu Sought Cheap Popularity”, the post has been taken down.

We however apologise to you all who felt disappointed, found the post unappealing and thought it shouldn’t have appeared on a well respected platform such as Oriental Times.

It is pertinent to know that Oriental Times and all affiliated with the revered online news platform would never undermine the efforts of the one person who is genuinely fighting for the interest of the people, even under intense duress.

Oriental Times will continue to be a people-oriented media outfit, this is the reason why we hearkened to the voice of the masses and immediately took the post down. Continue to stay with us.

Best wishes!

Comments

comments