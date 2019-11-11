Bill to Regulate Social Media? -By Yemi Adebowale

Senator Mohammed Sani, APC Niger East, sponsor of the Social Media Regulation Bill, reintroduced on Tuesday in the Senate, says it is aimed at curtailing the spread of fake information. The bill is seeking a three-year jail term for anyone involved in what it calls the abuse of social media or an option of fine of N150, 000 or both. It is also proposing a fine of N10 million for media houses involved in peddling falsehood or misleading the public. The bill, which has already passed first reading is entitled, “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019.”

For me, Senator Sani must be high on something. Only God knows what it is. I hope that he does not contaminate his colleagues. I am embarrassed that this Senator does not understand that social media is a form of expression. What the bill is seeking is unconstitutional because it aims to infringe on the constitutionally-guaranteed right to freedom of expression and speech. This bill contains elements that will affect the right to free expression of internet users in Nigeria. It aims to restrict the ability of Nigerians to use social media tools to communicate, connect and seek independent information. The real targets of this absolutely unnecessary bill are people critical of government policies, programmes and corruption in the corridors of power. The threat of jail aims to create fear among these bloggers and online activists, so that they won’t post critical materials.

Recall that in 2016, a similar bill was introduced but the Senate was forced to withdraw it following public outcry. The 9th Senate must avoid repressive laws that will serve Nigerians no good. The social media gives everyone a voice, irrespective of class and position. Everyone now has a voice at virtually no cost. The elites in Nigeria are not happy about this and aim to curtail it with the Social Media Bill. Nigerians must vigorously challenge this unconstitutional and obnoxious bill, by putting pressure on their representatives to oppose it. Anyone aggrieved with a social media report can always drag the offender to court for libel.