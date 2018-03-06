Black Panther and the Children -By Adewale Ajadi

So I am told Fiyifoluwa, who is eight years old, cannot watch Black Panther in Lagos, possibly, in all of Nigeria. I am very disappointed because this is one of those few areas through which we could build a generation that are yet to be deeply indoctrinated into the reactive, inferiority complex that assumes a European superiority, which most of our educated people treat as a fact and use their influence to perpetuate. Even in the Church and the mosque, across all our spiritual development, they do not escape our pervasive inferiority complex, even though that itself exemplifies our unbelief in God who created us in His likeness, as creators not imitators. Worse, our children do not learn this in schools that have a photocopy curriculum of dated and failed Anglo-American approaches. Black Panther is about the mind unfettered and unbowed by White Supremacy; the adults who have access are already ingrained in their senses of failure and the notion that there is a battle for equality, not a space for exceptional Africanness.

When I watched Black Panther with my best friend and Wife in Milton Keynes, we were in our worlds. She was sure it was delightful and I was sanguine. I was not sure of anything other than another enjoyable experience. Visually pleasing, it was loaded with the African sureness that I expected. I did not tell her about my early journey with T’Chaka – one of the few milestone memories of my childhood before we met in our pre-teen years in Ibadan. As the memory flooded back, I wondered who could use this film to build a better life? The wisdom of Black Panther to an eight-year-old as an outlier? This, even as the nuances of the film started to emerge on the elegant simplicity and incredible revelation of how character triumphs over tradition, and how the choices that we make are what drive extraordinary results. All these are understood and sculpted by the 32 year old African American man who put it all together. In the film, the layers of messaging started seeping out from the Waterfalls of nations to African liberation colours in a bar. The incredible turn of the ultimate African raison d’etre that is opened when both T’Chaka and Kilmonger go to the Place of Ancestors. African lives being a contract between ancestors, ourselves and posterity. Ryan Coogler understood far more than Marvel can connect with the ancient dynamics, far beyond the linear American orientation. He got Black Panther to play many of what Fela Anikulapo Kuti calls the Underground Spiritual Game at one of the deepest levels. Simply put, the experience can be summed up with that often abused but rarely properly deployed word, ‘genius’. I totally got distracted by the elegant simplicity of the powerful complexity that the story offered.

A few days after I got back to Nigeria, I was excited to speak to Fiyi about his birthday. The foresight of Black Panther for his generation, sequestered from extended families and corralled into an Anglo-American reduction posing as education, came back at me. In the 1960s and early 70s, I had my great grand father, Baba L’Ayeye’s weekly visit to look too. He the great grandson of Balogun Ibikunle, one of the greatest warrior leaders of the Ibadan Republic, hence exposing me to the stories and ideas of my pedigree and greatness before I could understand them. I wondered where Fiyi’s generation – often caught between summer holidays, Anglophone teachers and parents – go too for their vision of authentic indigenous greatness. I was raised to early morning invocations of my personal and family oríkì (evocation of history and capacity), and nothing could ever make me consider inferiority as an attitudinal option. So, I looked to Black Panther to facilitate a discussion with my grandson that would support his father’s stiff upper lip interventions. Unfortunately, I hear that he will not legitimately accompany his parents to see Black Panther, as he is too young.

My seven years old self, who was so deep into comics, would have loved to share with Fiyi one period in his life when he came from his usual almost last position in school term reports to the rarefied second position. It was in Primary 3, and I think the year 1976. During my first school term, we were asked to earn our move from using the pencil to the fountain pen by having neat, joined up writing. I was amongst the last in my class to qualify as I did not (still do not) join up my writing properly. Aside the regular punishment and beating, I only got a fountain pen as a result of frustration, and not because I met the standard. I was an outsider in school in many ways and it was not that different at home. I buried myself often in comics, and my mother was not only a avid comic reader, she also had a supermarket that stocked and sold comics in Adamasingba. I not only had a room full of comics, but I had annuals long before most people did; so I read and dreamed all the time. My favourite was “Black Panther”, with Luke Cage and, of course, “Spiderman” and a good dose of “Archie”, “Thor”, and even British humour like “Beano”, etc. From “Black Panther”, I discovered and projected my father’s refrain, ‘the sky is the limit’. I decided that I would show everyone and stop being the but of jokes and worry of my parents. Hence, once I had channeled “Black Panther”, I moved from the 20-something position in one term of appalling rejection, barely getting a fountain pen, to the second position in the class. It was so rare that the newfound respect of everyone was palpable. The incredible point it made to my comic buff mother and my very patriarchal father is the power of my imagination. For the third term, everyone showed respect that maybe I knew something no one did. Even my nitpicking of food that my mother worried over and became agitated about was suspended. However, I was already tired of their expectation. I could not allow myself to become like the boy who is perpetually first and therefore the teacher’s pet. There was too much day dreaming to be done. The sigh of disappointment at this refusal to continue to hold the second position by the third term. Yes! By the third term, I was back to the 20 something position to resume the teacher’s disdain, the parent’s worry and low expectations.

I want to tell Fiyi that T’Chaka and Killmonger are both parts of the same person. That Vibranium is not abstract but the essence of God in us, our hope of glory. Black Panther opens him to all the great Panthers or heroes – from Akhenaten the Pharaoh, whose recognition of one God is now attributed to others, to King Lalibella and his incredible ‘Jerusalem’, one of the greatest King Priests of Ethiopia. Also the others: Queen Amina or Sheba, Queen Hatshepsut, Chaka, Jaja, Robeson, Malcolm, Martin, Toussaint and even our Balogun Ibikunle. To share the legacy of God in him, the only hope of victory. To explain: We are all born to rule in a domain or space from before the womb. Far more to help him embrace that he is both masculine and feminine – all one created to reflect God. I hoped to explain how T’Chaka loses himself when he sees his girl and how she channels the warrior in her when he his at risk to save him. To recognise that vulnerability is strength and love himself for his complexity.

Black Panther is deeply layered, subtle, complex; a space for me to become the grandfather like I never knew; to engage my grandson in this parable of morality and possibility. I pray to be like my great grandfather, but then I have only watched this film once. Maybe I can have many more watching time that includes my work colleagues and see also what the girls coding group in Lagos learnt from their night out with their founder, before our conversation. This much I know from my journey and what this film deeply reminds me about; Black Panther is for children and their posterity. If not, how will Wakanda move from fantastic creativity in film into the habit for generations of Africans?

Adewale Ajadi, a lawyer, creative consultant and leadership expert, is author of Omoluwabi 2.0: A Code of Transformation in 21st Century Nigeria.

