Black South Africans Have Gone Mad Again -By Promise Eze

Just recently, I have been following the increased spate of violence orchestrated against Nigerians in South Africa by ruthless and debased black South Africans. Shops and stalls belonging to Nigerians were burnt beyond recognition; Nigerian students were murdered; Nigerian business men were rounded up, bathed with petrol and set on fire. Hell has open its fountains on the streets of black South Africa and Nigerians alongside other African migrants are at the receiving ends.

In one of the videos I saw black women throwing heavy stones at a man who was lying languidly on the ground. He was too weak to get up and defend himself. One woman approached him, ranting in her native tongue and with all the strength inside her bowels she raised high a heavy rock and allowed it to fall on his head. The black man died instantly.

In another video, a mob heavily armed with machetes and sticks, rummaged the streets angrily looking for Nigerians to behead and decapitate. Young men, old men, young women and old women all chanted uniformly, “They are taking away our wives! They have taken control of our businesses!”

Promise Eze



The next video I viewed broke my heart to smithereens. An Ogun state born student schooling in South Africa was shot dead by black South African police officers. His corpse was left to lie at the back of their vehicle and Igbo men took to the streets in hot protest. “They have killed our brother! Look at his corpse,” they shouted as the man holding the camera zoomed in on the dead man. The sister of the man who was shot sobbed sorrowfully, “Na wetin we do?,” She asked in pidgin as she wept.

Black South Africans are mad Africans for they are bereft of common sense, empathy and sympathy. Their laziness and stupidity is appalling. Where were they when the whites overtook their country? Where were they when Nigerians migrated all the way from West Africa to their domain? Were they fast asleep? Does killing Nigerians provide a solution to their indolence and laziness?

Nigerian youths are hard working. Black South African young men do nothing but smoke weed all year round and yet they expect to be in charge. Foolish set of human beings!

Nigeria played a role in the fight against apartheid and to pay us back for our kindness they murder our citizens. That is madness.

I suggest that the WHO construct mental hospitals and drive these marauding monsters into them. They need psychiatric hospitals. In fact the entire South Africa should be transformed into mental clinics for black South Africans have proven to be stark lunatics.

