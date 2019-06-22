Blanket Condemnation: You Are Part Of The Problem! -By Chukwuneta Oby

A friend lamented about how his folks back home embezzled his funds (for a building project)…until he met someone who helped him oversee the project to its completion.

I asked if this ‘angel’ is a non-Nigerian.

He said “no”.

…that he is actually his fellow Igbo man.

Just from another state.

What informed my question was his anthem about “distrustful Nigerians”.

This is the problem that I have with those who don’t see anything good in Nigerians!

Shouldn’t ‘finding someone who turned out different’ make him realise that, there are more of such persons in the system?

Family failed you but a total stranger (who didn’t even have anything to lose by doing as others did) proved to be different.

How else should life jolt one into having a rethink about BLANKET CONDEMNATION?

I find these remarks downright OFFENSIVE, frankly.

I have a young friend that underwent her National Youth Service Corps programme in Lagos. Recently, she narrated her experience when she was involved in an accident.

At the accident scene, she lost her wallet and mobile phone.

Yet, in that same situation…GOODWILL poured in.

On hearing her lamentation about her missing wallet and phone, people raised funds for her…right there!

Someone also took her to the hospital and sorted out the expenses.

This (right here!) is what I call the NIGERIAN REALITY!

Yes… bad eggs abound.

Yet, it doesn’t erase the fact that FAR MORE people are honourable, here too.

I tell people that you only need to travel to some countries to begin to appreciate how warm-hearted the average Nigerian is!

At least, when in a distressful situation, seven out of 10 onlookers will rush to offer ‘help’ – however they know best. …and NOT stand staring at you like you are some sort of FILM…worse, when you seem ‘foreign’.

Here, we don’t discriminate who receives our attention/help on the streets of survival.

Again,

What you choose to see is what will always affect your narratives about Nigerians.

Personally, there is not a day that I step out of the house (or browse the social media) that I do not end up laughing out loud, inspired or impressed… by Nigerians.

From the ‘young and elderly’ who troop out from all corners of town to ‘sweat it out’ on Saturday mornings, …the young pilots that I see at our domestic airports…even when some of their mates are still carrying CVs around, …the entrepreneurial young men (in traffic) whose ‘lines’ leave one in stitches,

To the – ‘everyday men and women’, whose views on issues force one to put on one’s ‘thinking cap’. And many more…the concerns and disappointments in the system-regardless!

A friend that works with the United Nations once shared his experience about an African country. He said that even at accident scenes, you find people removing clothes, shoes, wristwatches and other belongings from the badly injured or the dead and immediately wearing them (as they remove what they wore)…before walking away.

But, here?

At least we still RESPECT humanity – even in death!

If you try that in Nigeria, people will unleash enough ‘holy anger’ on you – for brazenly disrespecting humanity.

My point?

Every society has its share of good, bad and ugly.

But if all you see about Nigerians is just the bad and NEVER some good… you are part of the problem!

Sometimes, people see ONLY what they want to see.

In the words of a friend: “I have dealt with incredibly honest Nigerians who are not related to me in much the same way I have dealt with incredibly awful and dishonest relations. The numbers may be few for the dishonest ones, but they pack serious punches for their impact. Our people, for all the bad press we get, are generally good people! What is bad and has been bad for almost two generations is our government.”

