Blood On The Plateau And The Fault Of Nigerians -By Ishaq Usman

Gory scenes of mutilated bodies bestrode the beautiful sceneries given to people in Plateau State by the Almighty. One can only help but imagine how some laid frustrated in death. Frustrated that their legs failed them when they needed it to Vectra. Some died in shock. Shock as to how the crisis concerned them in the first place for pray,all they did was to sleep and wake! Some died facing the ground. It was as though they wanted to sniff in dust in an attempt to suffocate cowardice out of their systems.I mean,their loved ones died before their very eyes. They couldn’t as little as die before them.Children running in fear only to be struck in their stomachs by a machete-wielding,”old-enough-to-be-their-daddy” humans. Some of them, the kids and God bless their souls, might’ve been heroes if…if… For they didn’t run because they were scared. They ran in search for their parents and siblings.

The ones,the other ones who like people schooled in devilry, slung their weapons back,smiled. It was a nice job they’ve done. Who knows, blood might’ve been dripping. Staining the clothes they wore. And they’re people who don’t like dirt so when they wash the blood off on getting home. They do this with so much joy,washing, and giving life through oratory, to the works of their weapons and the death of their hearts.

How did we come here Nigeria? Plenty things. Plenty ways. One of such is the one that is so comminplaced and territorially evolving as the millennium turns. It’s the blanketing of tribes,using the activities of a few to call out the vast majority who’re good. “All Yorubas are hypocrites and ethnic chauvinists” ” Fulanis are barbaric ” ” Muslims only want to kill” “Hausas are mad dogs,backwards and have nothing to offer” “Igbos are criminals”. “Don’t marry from this regio-they’re all bad people” “Who is he married to? Hausa? That is how they’re! Very nonsense people!” ” Zaria girls make bad housewives ” ” Kano men are stingy” “Igbo? Ahn ahn,if your husband dies,you’re finished.” “Yoruba? Abi you’re crazy? Those ones are serial cheats. Don’t marry them”.

These statements are very common. Very common. As ordinary as it seems and sometimes built on bad experiences, it doesn’t in any justify the blanketing and underpinning of a socailly unacceptable vice to a tribe. What is lost on people is that statements like this breeds mutual suspicions and clears the path for enmity. Its easy to be enemies with someone whom you’ve suspected. Anything he/she does will be viewed through very jaundiced prisms that’ll only seek to reinforce what led to such suspicions ab initio. A Hausa man meeting a Yoruba has this preconceived notion about him being a hyprocrite. A Yoruba man sees an Igbo man and the next pump of blood from his heart comes with how Igbos are associated with fraud. This is even amongst tribal divides. Within tribes, we’ve seen people making hasty conclusion of people who share same tribe but not dialect, call them out with the faults of their ancestors. They’re like “that’s how they’re. That is what their ancestors did 3000 years ago” .Some Igbos in the East don’t see other Igbos as being “Igbo-Enough”. If he is married to a different tribe,they say he has sold his soul to them. If he was born in the North and supports a Northener,they call him ” Ewu Awusa(Hausa Goat-more like a slave to Hausas).

Statements like these make us see our countrymen as enemies before anything even happens. Anything that happens is more or less a chance to ventilate. What I find more disturbing is how people involve their kids in such discussions. Kids grow into adults with stereotyping a particular set of people because of what he/she heard from their parents. What this portends for the country, everyone knows.

For peace to reign in Nigeria,we must start to see ourselves as one. The Government can only do as much. If citizens don’t want peace,there never will be. We should try,as hard as it sounds to forget the losses we’ve incurred. Its painful,true but peace is worth all the pains. If the FG stations troops in a region that see them selves as enemies and are suspicious of each other for 20 years,the probability of them attacking themselves the night after these troops are withdrawn is very high..

We should love ourselves. We have only one Nigeria.

Ishaq Usman is a writer and poet staying in Kano. He can be reached on @NajAlpharouque on Twitter.

Related

Comments

comments