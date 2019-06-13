Britain’s Septic Tank Of 200 Million Worthless Beings -By J. Ezike

It was refreshing to see how flagrantly the politicians of Southern Nigeria were banished from the three arms of government by the Sokoto Caliphate and none of the humiliated targets had the guts to raise a democratic riot or at least fuel a little demonstration of their sentiments regarding the unbreakable conspiracy that whips their already scarred buttocks flagging the map of One Nigeria.

Apparently, it appears that the Southern Nigeria has baited itself to coward silence whenever it deems it fit and safe to do so. Worst of them all are their politicians and public intellectuals who hide behind their Elizabethan English and cry foul from their bedrooms but in truth, had already made up their minds to be mired in that filthy unity that drags their necks to the incendiary sword of the ever violent, ever vicious and ever brutal Northern Nigeria.

J. Ezike

These sets of spineless professors, master degree holders and PHD recipients who have never really hated the mauling of their human dignity or even shown a believable outrage on the tyranny imposed on every common man and woman in the South have continued to let the insults rain in deluge. And so the South is viewed as a “bitch” that spits venom without throwing a knockout punch, or at least attempting a resistance on the tyranny it swears to hate with infinite passion. And rather than attacking the ruthless action with a ruthless reaction, they choose to stick their cowed heads in beach sand and prod their anus to cry a dirge song to their Maker. How pathetic!

There is nothing more uglier, more pitiful than an emotional man, than a man who in a petty kind of way solicits the sympathy of his oppressor. Such a man walks around with a badge of weakness on his face – a face that carries all the hideous colors of his oppressors’ feces and spittle. These wretched politicians like Ike Ekweremadu, Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, Rochas Okorocha, Adams Oshiomole and all the South-Eastern and South-Western leaders are the root cause of the devaluation of our worth’s as the indigenous people of the South.

I have always argued in the past and present that until the Southern Nigeria develops some jungle teeth and bite hard at the North and its caliphate, the South and in fact the Middle-Belt will continue to bend as the “bitch” of the Sokoto Caliphate and the British government.

When we write about these things, in fairness and truth they call us extremists, terrorists, unpatriotic elements, social miscreants and when our towering echoes for self-determination staggers the roof of their covens they coin our legitimate demand as “provocative.” But then I am tempted to ask: What is more provocative than the blatant exclusion of the South from Nigeria’s triangular power footings? What is more provocative than the implicit seizure of our lands by bandits, alias Fulani Herdsmen? What is more provocative than the brandishing of a facially-cloned criminal as the President of Nigeria? What is more provocative than the disbursement of 100 billion naira to a terrorist organization and the floating of a radio station in its honor? What is more provocative than the stealth acquisition of lands in the South and Middle-Belt as a preliminary to the fulanization game plan?

In the end the gloomy-face Southern Nigeria and its ring leaders are the prostrate people whose ill-fated inclusion in Britain’s septic tank of 200 million worthless beings will always find themselves at the receiving end of the intolerable imperial scourge until they think out their problems with One Mind, until they tackle this ruthless action with an equally provocative ruthless reaction instead of standing at the fence of Aso Rock with placards and chanting “we no go gree” Or “Nigeria is for everybody” like some squads of toothless people heavily possessed by deranged demons. We must define the way forward without any ambiguity, without any reservation of judgment. For those One Nigerians of the South and the Middle-Belt who voted for this Great Evil, you are all highly welcome to the Next Level.

Share 0 0 Share with your friends Submit