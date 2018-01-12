Buhari 2019: Fit or unfit? -By Fola Ojo

It is no longer at the stage of mere whispers. Days of rumours in covert tones and wishes in cloistered voices are over. Very soon, President Muhammadu Buhari will announce that he wants to remain in office for four more years. The question now is: Does Buhari deserve a nod of approval allowing him keep his seat? A loud ‘YES’ will come from his die-hard hortative votaries and an opposing ready and steady stentorian ‘NO’ from his despisers.

The camp of the disenchanted against Buhari is growing with hourly recruits. And they are from many who once believed that the retired General was the long-awaited messiah of manumission. I once rooted for him without money and without price. Expectations were high for a new dawn defined by accountability, justice, and fairness. Hope rose for a crush of the evil of corruption which was one of the ululating ensigns of the administration of Goodluck Jonathan. The people were tired of politics of vulture cronyism. They hankered for ethnic fairness and yearned for a President who would not lay recumbent before cruel and crippling cabals. They wanted a man who would stand for everybody and for nobody; and a President who would not lead from behind. Nigerians believed Buhari was the answer. But alas, many now lament that their expectations have been cut short. The ravens of corruption are still hatching their eggs well and alive in Mr. President’s closed circle of friends. The tail of the menace seems to be growing longer each time it is sundered. A few scandals regarding men beloved by Mr. President seem swept under the rugs.

Running the government in a convolution like Lord Lugard’s Nigeria is tough business like an active duty in a military commando. Intrigues and dynamics of power are often difficult to understand until one is in a position of authority. More often, fierce critics become woeful performers when power drops on their laps. But if it is your choice to seek power and the perks that come with it, you have an obligation to perform; not throw excuse tantrums.

The modestly boisterous wind of recrimination blowing across Nigeria today can be compared to the feel that began in 2013 against the PDP’s Jonathan. By 2015, the wind had damaged the umbrella and rendered jobless men hiding under it for cover. Jonathan was gone as President to the chagrin of lieges and wolves who were used to free money! The origin of this present familiar wind is in the disenchantment of Nigerians towards President Buhari. And now, many who once camped with him are in search of a fresh tent. Where the wind blows, no one knows. We will only find out its destination and victims when the dust settles in 2019.

Why has Buhari quickly become a turn-off to so many Nigerians? They know the big hole dug before him by the previous administration and the struggles to get out of it. They know how hard this team has worked to smoothen out the wrinkles of the nation’s economy. I will leave the sing-song of Buhari’s achievements to Lai Muhammed and other paid spokesmen. Nigeria’s GDP which was once $510bn today is $404bn and still the biggest in Africa. By year 2030, the consumer arm of Nigeria will grow to be about 273 million in population, more than the population of France and Germany lumped together. The GDP will garner an additional $500bn by then running into almost a trillion dollars.

Nigeria’s economy is the biggest; so also, are citizens’ plights and pothers. The World Bank classifies Nigeria as one of the five extremely poor nations of the world with poverty rate pegged at 33.1 per cent. No life changes or tectonic effects of Nigeria’s bigness for the common man. If he is not killed by Fulani herdsmen while asleep, he is by Boko Haram when worshipping his God. If he beats both, typhoid attacks his body for drinking impure water; and malaria drowns his dreams for laying down his head in the stronghold of anopheles mosquitoes. It remains a struggle for many to access food that will nourish their souls. And they are citizens of the biggest economy in Africa. Over many decades, billions of dollars have been squandered on generating power. But today, a Nigerian household has an access to only 600KW of electricity per year as against an average global household of 3500KW. Hopes are thinning out as fear of tomorrow balloons by the day.

Buhari has been labelled a bigot. Opponents in the last election told voters that in the eyes of Buhari; only the Fulani man can make heavens come down. I was one among many others who wanted to give Mr. President a chance to prove all of them wrong. But through Mr. President’s surreal muteness after each round of Fulani massacres, he has successfully reinforced that narrative as true. When the herdsmen began unleashing terror on Nigerians with an attending guarded silence from the President, the bigot perception grew stronger.

Fulani herdsmen have dethroned kings they did not crown. They exiled queens they did not betroth. They tore down palaces they did not build. Children have become orphans from the edge of their swords, and wives have become widows from their piercing pellets of bullets. Their daggers, bayonets and rifles are no respecters of persons, and there is no community in Nigeria they have not torched with their rampaging fire of indignation. Unfortunately, to date, no single Fulani herdsman has been charged with murder. They are left to their peripatetic sauntering to kill again. A friend of mine from Sierra Leone who saw the gory pictures of the carnage in Benue confessed that what he saw in the images were as horrible as what he experienced in the Sierra-Leonean civil war. International organisations have labelled Fulani herdsmen organised criminals and terrorists, but Buhari is not ready to call them by those names. Instead, their slaughtering escapades of men, women, and children because of missing cows have been subtly justified by this government. Now, they are suggesting colonies all across Nigeria for the killers and their cows. That will not happen in Imesi-Ile, my hometown in Osun State; it’s a promise.

If Mr. President announces a run for second term, how will he sleep well after campaigning in places where these Fulani herdsmen have wiped off an entire generation, and where men, women and children have been buried in unmarked graves without a commiserating Presidential visitation to families of the dead? The perception many Nigerians have about Mr. President is that he’ll do anything to give his kind covers. If this perception is wrong, he has a lot of work to do between now and 2019 convincing sceptical Nigerians that he truly belongs to everybody; and not just to the killer Fulani herdsmen.

It is a truism that the good any politician in power is able to do in four years is an indication of more stellar performances in eight years. If the first four is a record-shattering experience where the people rejoice, there is a possibility for greater strides in the last four. But if the first four is a heart-wrenching failure, eight will be a cyclonic disaster. The Peter’s Principle is a concept in management floated by Laurence J. Peter, a renowned Canadian educator and “hierarchiologist”. It states that the selection of a candidate for a position is based on his performance in his current position. Well said. If a leader is TIRED in his current position, he must be RETIRED. If he does not retire voluntarily, then he must be FIRED by the people who hired him. Is Buhari too tired for a rehire? I’ll cut him some slacks; he has over a year to go.

Follow me on @folaojotweet

Related

Comments

comments