Buhari/APC: Your Problems Are Nepotism And Aborted Change, Not Order 06 -By Erasmus Ikhide

The adage of my nativity is President Muhammadu Buhari/APC Kalmar: “behind the door’s closest can’t save the murderer”. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidency has murdered democracy; adopted rule of the thumb, aborted her own electoral premises, dramatizes unremitting failure, as much as introduced primitive nepotism and archaic bigotry.

Shockingly, how President Buhari and his minders railroaded themselves into that unforgivable tragic outing remains a study for political scientists — after the near revolutionary momentum that ushered to power in 2015. President Buhari and the APC are the regrettable examples of how not to lead or mislead multiethnic nation as Nigeria.

Buhari’s palpable panic about the outcome of the forthcoming 2019 general election keeps manifesting by the day. Even though the presidential Executive Order was promulgated a few months back, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emergence as the PDP presidential flag bearer further jotted President Buhari to exploit extraneous option to truncate Atiku’s victory at the polls.

Nigerians across board have no problem with the Executive Order 06 but its implementation must not be used as political tools to punish opponents like the infamous and draconian Decree No. 4 of 1984 which was cruelly pursued and enforced by the incumbent President as a Military Head of State.

The President’s Executive Order 06 — strictly speaking — should be a welcome development — if it’s not meant to witch hunt and scapegoat political enemies on the other side of the political divide. If not, what qualified 50 persons with N50 million like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, IBB, Atiku or Saraki to be banned from traveling out of the country will only resonate with the electorate if it includes doyens of corruption across the political spectrum.

For the APC/Buhari presidency to take itself seriously, it should disclosed to Nigerians the full list/names of the 50 banned from stepping out of Nigeria. The electorate hope to see the ban extended to the likes of Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Amaechi, former SGF Babachir Lawal, Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, his former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, Lai Muhammed, former DSS boss Lawal Daura, GMD of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru and the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu who skipped the mandatory NYSC service.

Nigerians are particularly expectant to have President Buhari include his wife’s name on that list for the inexplicably way she got N2.6 billion that was stolen by her ADC.

Also, for President Buhari to show his determination to fixing Nigerian’s unresolved financial misdemeanor, he should truthfully tell Nigerians what happened to the report on the US$43 million discovered in an apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. Nigerians are still waiting to know what happened to the allegation of award of US$25 billion contracts without following due process made against Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources?

The electorate are gazing constantly in the direction of Aso Rock with the expectation that the presidency might tell Nigerians what happened to the Department of State Services (DSS) indictment for corruption of Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Mr. Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Investigative Panel set up by the President Muhammadu Buhari?

Alhaji Lai Muhammed, the Minister of Information and Culture is yet to tell Nigerians the owner of LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, inside which the EFCC claimed that it found US$448.8 million cash. Neither is he forthcoming with the names of the persons who brought the five sacks in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed that it found N49 million cash at the Kaduna Airport.

The electorate are certainly waiting to know what has happened to the Probe Panel on the alleged N500 million bribery said to have been paid to the Chief of Staff (COS), Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abba Kyari by MTN. Again, what has happened to the report submitted on the fraudulent reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, “The Pensions Thief”? When will President Muhammadu Buhari sign another “Executive Order” to deal with these issues?

Those who still believe that President Muhammadu Buhari and the deceptive APC might redeem itself and salvaged Nigeria after 2019 — four years already wasted — must be residing outside this planet. We will be hoping against hope to assumed that a Buhari’s damaged Presidency — ethnically and corruptly dead, has any hope of redemption.

[email protected]

Following me on Twitter @ikhide_erasmus1

Comments

comments