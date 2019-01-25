Buhari vs Atiku: A Septuagenarian Masterclass -By Peter Oyebanji

“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that’s the way to bet.” – Damon Ruyon.

Damon Ruyon was a great writer and a newspaper man best known for his short story but that is not the topic here, you can read up about Damon Ruyon on Wikipedia. As a young writer and journalist who is aspiring to be great, it is paramount that I follow great paths. So I decided to pick out this legendary quote by Damon Ruyon and requote to suit this situation.

“The race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong; it is between the Anarchist and the Trojan Horse and it’s better you bet that way.”

Nigeria, a Saharan country located in the western part of Africa has been battling a dilemma in choosing her leaders since the 4th turn to a republic. 2015 presidential election was the peak of it, when they had to choose between the then current president, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress who later won the election. It was a choice between the Devil and the deep blue sea, although the chosen one turned out to be more unpleasant.

Peter Oyebanji

Four years after that choice, another election season is upon them which means another critical decision has to be made. This time, they have to choose between the incumbent (who has forgotten that he is ruling a democratic nation and not an anarchical one), the major opposition (whose party ruled for 16 years and was vice president for 8 of those 16. The only reason his administration wouldn’t cruise to victory as the most corrupt in the 4th republic is because of the last two administrations) and other oppositions who might not pose a threat even after coalition.

However, since everything is against the newbies, even some analysts would tell you it isn’t realistic. It’s only pertinent that as journalists, we make the people realise what they’re in for. The two platforms where both candidates are contesting might be similar but both candidates are quite different. One is from the north east while the other is from the north west, one understands economical concepts and seems to be lively while the other hasn’t understood the fact that he is his party’s flag bearer. Just pointing out the differences.

Looking at their manifestoes closely, they’re both aimed at furtherly embracing capitalism in the nation. Just that one almost sold the nation the last time he was given a chance. The incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari contesting under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has made it known that he is furthering his good work by theming his campaign “Next Level.” And here is the thing, the reason why he might not win the worst president in a Twitter poll is probably if it’s inconclusive. So if the incumbent is taking the country to the next level, I can only refer Nigerians to a popular quote: “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

As much as both parties being the same can be argued, the candidates fielded are noticeably different as pointed out above. Nonetheless, it should be said that the two candidates shouldn’t be major contenders in a serious country. Not because they’re old but because Nigerians will go to the pole to vote the better devil with high hopes that he lives up to mediocre expectations. It’s a sad reality that the level of consciousness is so low that the educated class wouldn’t even embrace a transition.

On February 16, Nigerians will go to the poll to elect their next president in an election in which the build-up is inducing fear of an “unfree and unfair election.” Regardless of the election’s result, praises have to be showered on the two septuagenarians who are bossing the country’s political system despite being the worst options.

In case you’re wondering why Nigeria, a country blessed with human and natural resources is not on her path to greatness. Well, here is your answer; in a country where we have intelligent, promising and untested candidates, Buhari and Atiku are the one producing masterclasses. Selah.

Peter Oyebanji is a student Journalist at Obafemi Awolowo University and can be reached through

Twitter: anderpeter2

Gmail: [email protected]

Comments

comments